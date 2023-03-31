Anthony Volpe reminds Aaron Judge of his younger self

“Nothing really changes. Now the real work starts. I’m about trying to keep it.”

Who said it?

It certainly sounds like it could be Anthony Volpe, the Yankees 21-year-old rookie who ran away with the spring training competition for starting shortstop.

Volpe already has shown an ability to be unimpressed with himself, always projecting a just-happy-to-be-wearing-the-pinstripes-and-just-want-to-help-the-team vibe during interviews. And the rookie has made comments in the ballpark of the above since the Yankees anointed him the shortstop last Sunday in Tampa.

But, no, the above quote was actually delivered by Aaron Judge.

It was back on March 30, 2017, and Judge, then a rookie, had been told a few hours earlier by then manager Joe Girardi he had beaten out Aaron Hicks for the starting job in right.

“To be honest, you’ve seen the guys we have in our minor-league system,” Judge said that late March day in Clearwater, Fla. where the Yankees had just played the Phillies. “Now, I have to really stay on top of my game, which is preparing the right way and playing hard and competing . . . Now it starts for real.”

Judge went 1-for-3 the afternoon after finding out he’d won the job and ended that spring hitting .333 with three homers and a .931 OPS.

Volpe was back in the lineup, Monday afternoon against Tampa Bay, after finding out he’d be the starting shortstop, going 0-for-2 but with a walk and playing another solid game defensively. He started Tuesday as well, in the exhibition season finale in Washington, going 1-for-2 – which allowed him to finish the spring hitting .309 with three homers a 1.033 OPS – and turning in two highlight plays defensively.

After Volpe’s big-league debut Thursday, in which the infielder went 0-for-2 with a walk and a stolen base, it was clear Judge had already taken the rookie under his wings.

Judge, going back to even his AL Rookie of the Year season in 2017, has essentially operated in the clubhouse as a captain, that title officially bestowed upon him this offseason. But he seems to have taken a particular interest in Volpe, whom he often jokes with.

Much like a veteran named Brett Gardner did with Judge in 2017 (Judge, no doubt, enthusiastically approved Volpe picking Gardner’s jersey No. 11, but the youngster only doing so after talking with the longtime Yankee via phone).

Judge gushed about Volpe in the interview room following Thursday’s game and then did so again outside the home clubhouse, beaming, almost like a proud older brother, when some of Volpe’s recent public comments were relayed to him.

“It just shows maturity,” Judge said. “He's a guy that’s got a great support system, a great family. Even talking with his teammates in the minor leagues, man, they just speak so highly of him. The way they look at him, the way they watch him during the game. It was something special [to hear], but it shows you that he's not a normal 21-year-old. This kid's got something special. I don't want to put too much pressure on him by comparing him to certain guys or saying certain things, but I think if he goes out there and he becomes the best Anthony Volpe he can, he's going leave a pretty good mark here with the Yankees.”

Judge made a bigger mark in his debut, homering in the first at-bat of his first game Aug. 13, 2016 against the Rays, then homering the next day, too, and adding two hits, including a double, in game No. 3.

He then hit .179 the rest of the season, a batting average Judge still keeps in the “notes” app on his phone, a reminder of, in the outfielder’s words, “how hard this game is.”

He’s picked up a similar attitude from Volpe.

“I think he's realized that there's still a lot of work to be done and just because, just like me, just because I got rewarded the starting job (in March 2017) doesn't mean anything. Because especially with New York, it can be taken from you in a blink of an eye, so you’ve got to put in the work daily. So I think him being a big Yankee fan and watching a lot of the greats that played here, I think he has that same mentality.”