Anthony Volpe as advertised so far in spring for Yankees

TAMPA, Fla. – Anthony Volpe came into spring training with a chance to win the competition for starting shortstop, and the 21-year-old so far is off to about as good a start as he could have hoped for.

Volpe, the Yankees first-round pick in the 2019 draft who has been hyped every step of his climb through the minors by talent evaluators both inside the organization and outside it, homered to lead off Thursday’s 9-1 victory over the Pirates in Bradenton.

Volpe, a fundamentally sound fielder who started Thursday at second base for the second time this spring, went 2-for-3 with a walk. He crushed a 2-and-2 slider, which didn’t break and came in high and slightly outside, from righty Mitch Keller to left-center to start the contest. Volpe, whom more than a few scouts believe long-term will be a second baseman in the majors, is 4-for-11 (.364) with a 1.144 OPS in four Grapefruit League games.

“It’s been good. It’s just been great to play again with a bunch of great teammates and great guys that have been down here for a while,” said Volpe, who was among the considerably sized group of Yankees who started arriving at the team’s minor league complex in January for workouts. “We’ve been training really hard and everyone’s kind of had these days circled on the calendar to get back on the field and get back against other guys and not just each other.”

Volpe, much like the player he grew up idolizing as a die-hard Yankees fan in New Jersey – Derek Jeter – doesn’t do much in the way of taking bows for himself. But there has been an endless supply of superlatives thrown his way by his teammates and manager.

“He’s come in and gotten after it,” Aaron Boone said afterward, “I think in line with the reputation he’s earned within our organization.”

With David Lennon in Bradenton