Ben Gamel, Cole Figueroa, Jonathan Galvez provide thump for RailRiders

Yankees infielder Cole Figueroa at George Steinbrenner Field during spring...

Yankees infielder Cole Figueroa at George Steinbrenner Field during spring training in Tampa Fla., on Feb. 28, 2015. Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.

By CODY DERESPINAcody.derespina@newsday.com

Rightfielder Tyler Austin (1-for-5) was the only starter to not record an extra-base hit as Yankees Triple-A affiliate Scranton/Wilkes-Barre beat Gwinnett, 8-5, on Wednesday.

Centerfielder Ben Gamel (2-for-5) tripled and seven other players doubled for the RailRiders (10-11).

With the score tied at 3 in the top of the fifth, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre erupted for five runs. Third baseman Cole Figueroa hit a two-run double with one out, and designated hitter Jonathan Galvez added a two-run double with two outs.

Elsewhere in the minors

DOUBLE-A TRENTON (10-10)

Third baseman Jose Pirela doubled with one out in the first inning, and centerfielder Mason Williams singled with two outs in the ninth for the only two Thunder hits in a 4-1 loss to New Hampshire. First baseman Greg Bird stole a base and walked three times, raising his on-base percentage to .390. Rightfielder Aaron Judge drove in Trenton's only run with a sacrifice fly in the first inning.

Pirela is rehabbing with Trenton after sustaining a concussion during spring training. He was hitless in his first three games (0-for-11) before doubling and walking on Wednesday.

SINGLE-A ADVANCED TAMPA (11-9)

The Yankees were off.

SINGLE-A CHARLESTON (12-8)

Third baseman Angel Aguilar was 2-for-5 with a home run, and rightfielder Brandon Thomas went 2-for-4 with a double, but the RiverDogs fell to Asheville, 9-6.

