Ben Gamel, Cole Figueroa, Jonathan Galvez provide thump for RailRiders

Rightfielder Tyler Austin (1-for-5) was the only starter to not record an extra-base hit as Yankees Triple-A affiliate Scranton/Wilkes-Barre beat Gwinnett, 8-5, on Wednesday.

Centerfielder Ben Gamel (2-for-5) tripled and seven other players doubled for the RailRiders (10-11).

With the score tied at 3 in the top of the fifth, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre erupted for five runs. Third baseman Cole Figueroa hit a two-run double with one out, and designated hitter Jonathan Galvez added a two-run double with two outs.

Elsewhere in the minors

DOUBLE-A TRENTON (10-10)

Third baseman Jose Pirela doubled with one out in the first inning, and centerfielder Mason Williams singled with two outs in the ninth for the only two Thunder hits in a 4-1 loss to New Hampshire. First baseman Greg Bird stole a base and walked three times, raising his on-base percentage to .390. Rightfielder Aaron Judge drove in Trenton's only run with a sacrifice fly in the first inning.

Pirela is rehabbing with Trenton after sustaining a concussion during spring training. He was hitless in his first three games (0-for-11) before doubling and walking on Wednesday.

SINGLE-A ADVANCED TAMPA (11-9)

The Yankees were off.

SINGLE-A CHARLESTON (12-8)

Third baseman Angel Aguilar was 2-for-5 with a home run, and rightfielder Brandon Thomas went 2-for-4 with a double, but the RiverDogs fell to Asheville, 9-6.