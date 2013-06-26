Brian Cashman: Alex Rodriguez should just shut up

Alex Rodriguez Tuesday night posted on his verified Twitter account that his hip surgeon over the weekend gave him "the green light to play games again!"

But the Yankees have not cleared Rodriguez to play in minor-league rehab games and general manager Brian Cashman reacted angrily to Rodriguez's tweet, according to ESPN New York.

"You know what, when the Yankees want to announce something, [we will]," Cashman told ESPN. "Alex should just shut the ---- up. That's it. I'm going to call Alex now."

Earlier in the day, Yankees manager Joe Girardi said Rodriguez was progressing in his rehab from hip surgery. But he repeated what Cashman had said on Monday: The Yankees have not cleared A-Rod to begin playing games.

"He's in [simulated] games until they decide that he's ready to go out on rehab," Girardi said. "It's not yet. I'm sure as soon as he is, we'll let you know."

Girardi repeated after the Yankees' 4-3 win over the Rangers that Rodriguez had not been cleared for rehab games.

Rodriguez's apparent desire to speed up the clock first became public in a published report on Monday that said he had been cleared by his medical team to play next Monday for the Yankees' Class-A Tampa farm team.

But Cashman, who could not be immediately reached for comment Tuesday night, refuted the story. "We have not set a timeline for him," Cashman told Newsday on Monday. "He's getting close, but no one has talked to me about when."

A-Rod only recently joined Twitter. He has been posting updates from Tampa about his rehab. At about 7:15 Tuesday night, he wrote: "Visit from Dr. Kelly over the weekend, who gave me the best news -- the green light to play games again!"

He also posted a photo of himself talking with his surgeon, Dr. Bryan Kelly, at the Yankees' minor-league complex.

Said Girardi: "I don't tweet and I don't really follow Twitter, so I don't really know much about what's going on."

The Yankees don't want to start A-Rod in games until their own medical staff approves. And the general manager or manager will announce the decision, not the player.

"That's the way I've always understood it," Girardi said.

Also Tuesday, Yankees president Randy Levine said the team will consider Rodriguez's reported potential suspension in the Biogenesis investigation as "a factor" in deciding whether to add players before the July 31 trade deadline.

"It doesn't weigh on our mind, because it's something that's in the hands of the Commissioner's Office," he said. "They're investigating it. I'm sure they'll do a very good job . . . It's just something that's a factor. We try and take a look at every factor. Nobody is assuming that anybody is getting suspended. Nobody is assuming that there's any findings. We are in America and last I looked everybody is innocent until evidence is presented against them."

Levine also said the Yankees will not shy away from adding players or payroll this season in an effort to make the playoffs. "We're the Yankees," he said. "We're always active. We're always trying to get better . . . We've been acting the same way for decades. We're going to do everything we can to win."