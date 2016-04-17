Carlos Beltran doing more than his part at the plate for Yankees

Maybe Carlos Beltran can give his teammates some hitting instruction. With all the futility around him, Beltran has been immune to whatever is ailing most of the lineup.

Beltran’s big day at the plate Saturday against the Mariners — four hits, including two doubles and a home run, along with two RBIs — raised his average to .351. Only Brian McCann (.370) is hotter among the regulars.

“Right now, I feel good at the plate,’’ Beltran said. “This is a game that when things are working good, you have to take advantage, because I know in the period of the 162 games, you’re going to go through a lot of ups and downs. So right now I’m seeing the ball well and I’m just getting good results.’’

Asked if he thinks his teammates are pressing, Beltran said, “Not really. Just right now things aren’t working for us with guys in scoring position. We’re all going out there with the mentality of just put a good at-bat and trying to get the guy in, but right now it’s not working.’’

Triple-A shuttle back in business

Player movement between the Bronx and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has resumed. The Yankees optioned lefthanded pitcher Tyler Olson to their Triple-A team late Friday and recalled righthander Branden Pinder. Olson gave up two runs in 2 2⁄3 innings against the Mariners on Friday night.

“The benefits are that you have fresh arms,’’ Joe Girardi said. “The drawbacks are you don’t want guys always looking over their shoulder. But as we told our guys and we told them last year a lot of times, it’s not because of what you did, it’s just our needs. The phone’s going to ring again, and make sure you’re ready.’’

Ruth, Mantle, Maris bobblehead giveaway

Babe Ruth (April 23), Mickey Mantle ((June 24) and Roger Maris (Oct. 1) highlight this season’s collection of bobbleheads to be given away by the Yankees to the first 18,000 fans on each date. The Mantle bobblehead will celebrate the slugger’s Triple Crown season of 1956, when he hit 52 home runs, drove in 130 runs and batted .353. His homer total was the most of any Triple Crown winner. Mantle’s sons, David and Danny, are expected to attend.