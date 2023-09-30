Carlos Rodon's final start: eight runs allowed, zero outs recorded

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Carlos Rodon’s season started miserably and ended the same way.

Did it ever.

On Friday night, the lefthander faced eight batters and was charged with eight runs without recording an out in a nine-run first inning for the Royals, who came into the night with 105 losses. Kansas City sent 14 to the plate in the inning.

Rodon, signed to a six-year, $162 million free agent contract over the winter only to start the season on the injured list — which kept him from debuting until July — finished his first season in pinstripes with a 6.85 ERA.

Eleven pitches into Rodon’s night, the Royals led 2-0 on a two-run double by Salvador Perez, and 13 pitches in, the Yankees were in a 4-0 hole after Edward Olivares' two-run homer to left.

Nelson Velazquez lined a single to center and Nick Loftin lined one to left. After a visit to the mound from pitching coach Matt Blake, Matt Duffy's RBI single to center made it 5-0. Rodon walked Logan Porter to load the bases and Aaron Boone had seen enough, pulling the plug at 35 pitches. Righty Matt Bowman promptly allowed a two-run double by No. 9 hitter Kyle Isbel.

Leadoff man Maikel Garcia, who had started the onslaught with a single, singled sharply to center to make it 8-0 and officially close out the line on Rodon, who allowed six hits and two walks. Even when the Yankees recorded their first out, Bobby Witt Jr., the 11th batter of the inning, delivered a sacrifice fly to center to make it 9-0.