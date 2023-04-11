Back tightness slows Carlos Rodon's recovery 'a couple of days'

CLEVELAND — Another day, another setback for a Yankees pitcher.

Though early indications are this one isn’t all that significant.

Carlos Rodon, signed to a six-year, $162 million free-agent deal over the winter, started the season on the injured list with a left forearm strain. In announcing the injury March 9, general manager Brian Cashman said he anticipated Rodon returning ““sometime in April.”

That appears to be a long shot at best with Tuesday’s news that Rodon has back tightness, the reason a live batting practice session was scratched.

Speaking before Tuesday night’s game against the Guardians, Aaron Boone said Rodon did play catch earlier in the day and was scheduled to throw a bullpen Wednesday.

“If that goes well, then back to live [BP] on Friday,” Boone said. “So it [the back tightness] slowed him by a couple of days.”

Rodon arrived to the Yankees with an extensive injury history, so this setback, mild as it appears at the moment, did not shock anyone.

His new club least of all.

The Yankees, in fact, over the winter while doing their due diligence on Rodon, a pitcher they’ve long liked, in back-channel talks were told by the White Sox to be wary of that injury history. Excellent pitcher, very good guy and teammate, they were told, but keeping Rodon on the field was a constant struggle.

Rodon spent time on the IL (then called the disabled list) in 2016 (sprained left wrist); in 2017 (bursitis in his left biceps and later in the season left shoulder inflammation); in 2018 (recovering from left shoulder surgery); in 2019 (left elbow inflammation that would lead to Tommy John surgery), 2020 (left shoulder inflammation) and 2021 (left shoulder fatigue). Rodon, who went 14-8 with a 2.88 ERA in 31 starts last season with the Giants, missed the last few days of the year after contracting COVID-19.

Boone oddly objected to the word “setback” in describing reliever Tommy Kahnle being placed on the 60-day IL over the weekend in Baltimore with the biceps tendinitis that was disclosed March 5. On that date, Boone said “I think so” when asked about Kahnle possibly being ready for Opening Day, March 30. But the pitcher soon was delayed in his throwing program and he now won’t be eligible to return until late May.

By all accounts, Kahnle’s throwing program has been back on track for the better part of two weeks.

“He’s had a good couple of weeks now,” Boone said. “Not on the mound yet but doing well.”

Volpe sits

Rookie shortstop Anthony Volpe was out of the lineup after starting the first 10 games. Volpe has struggled at the plate, 4-for-31 (.129) with a triple and 12 strikeouts.

“Swing gets a little long at times,” one NL scout said, noting the difficulty the 21-year-old has had on fastballs up in the zone. “Would like to see him shorten up a bit with two strikes. Contact would help because of his speed. But he’ll be fine.”