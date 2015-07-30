Chris Capuano designated for assignment by the Yankees

ARLINGTON, Texas -- In a move that hardly qualifies as a surprise, the Yankees designated struggling lefthander Chris Capuano for assignment Wednesday.

"Cappy's been a starter his whole career and it seemed that he wasn't getting consistent work, and he was having a hard time with it," Joe Girardi said.

Capuano, signed to a one-year, $5-million deal before the season, got the start Tuesday night and it was a train wreck as the 36-year-old allowed five runs, three hits and five walks in two-thirds of an inning. The Yankees' offense, which scored 21 unanswered runs, and rookie righthander Diego Moreno allowed Capuano, who had a 6.97 ERA in 16 appearances, to take a no-decision in the 21-5 victory.

"It was a difficult decision," Girardi said. "We just decided we were going to go in a different direction."

Moreno sticks for now

Moreno, 28, won't be available for at least three days after his no-run, no-hit 51/3 innings Tuesday night, but Girardi said the plan as of now is for the reliever to stay with the big-league club, rather than be sent back to the minors.

"It stuck out the way he pitched," Girardi said.

Just a day off for Tex

Mark Teixeira was not in 's lineup, a day after he was hit by a pitch on this right foot in the sixth inning of Tuesday night's victory.

Girardi, however, said it was simply "a planned day off."

Teixeira entered Wednesday with 15 hits in his last 37 at-bats, including 6-for-19 on this 10-game trip.

Platoon at second

With lefthander Martin Perez on the mound Tuesday night, Brendan Ryan got the start at second instead of Stephen Drew and went 2-for-6 with two doubles, both coming in an 11-run second inning.

Drew was back in against righty Colby Lewis Wednesday night and Girardi said his plan is to platoon Ryan, but not necessarily just with Drew.

"No, but I'll use Brendan to give Didi [Gregorius] some days off, too," Girardi said. "I'll have to try to have Brendan in there against the lefthanders and give one of those guys a day off. He's played well."END