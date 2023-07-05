Independence Day win is extra special for Yankees' Clarke Schmidt

Clarke Schmidt has heard “The Star-Spangled Banner” played before every one of his 18 starts in 2023.

But the Yankees righthander, who comes from a military family, took a moment to listen closely to the one on Tuesday before he took the mound against the Orioles on Independence Day at Yankee Stadium.

“There's definitely a feeling of pride and just a little bit of extra emotion when that does play,” Schmidt told Newsday after picking up the win with five-plus innings of work in the Yankees’ 8-4 victory. “You know what the weight of it is. It's not just a song. There's a lot more to it.”

Schmidt's father, Dwight, retired in 2018 as a colonel in the Marines. An F-18 pilot, he did two tours in Afghanistan when Clarke was growing up in South Carolina.

Clarke Schmidt said it was meaningful for him to get the win on America’s 247th birthday.

“A little bit special for my dad,” he said. “I've thrown on Mother's Day. I've thrown on Father's Day. To be able to throw on this day, it’s a special day for me and my family, to know how much sacrifice he's made for, not only myself, but for people around the world. I grew up being around it to know the sacrifices [military families] make. You see the ins and outs of it, with how much of it takes a toll on people's families. So to be able to come away with a win today was a really good feeling for me.”

Schmidt allowed three runs and five hits and struck out seven. The Orioles hit two home runs in the fifth to tie the score at 3.

"Up to [his struggles in the fifth], I thought he was really good," manager Aaron Boone said. "I don't think he walked anyone again, he was striking guys out against a tough lefty lineup. Overall, I thought he threw it well."

Schmidt said his family was not able to make it to Tuesday’s game. But immediately after it was over, Dwight Schmidt logged on to Instagram.

“He made a little post about how excited he was,” Schmidt said. “It’ll be good to have a phone call with him tonight.”

Dwight Schmidt's post, accompanied by a picture of his son, read: "Doesn't get any better [than] watching you play on our day of independence! God Bless America!!! Semper Fidelis!!!"

Schmidt said he expects to see his father in Denver after the All-Star break when the Yankees play there. His father’s family is from Colorado.

And (no spoiler alerts to the colonel, please), Schmidt plans to gift his father the Yankees hat he wore on Tuesday with a red, white and blue “NY” on the front and “NEW YORK” and “USA” stitched together on the right side.