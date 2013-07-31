Curtis Granderson close to rejoining Yankees' outfield

Curtis Granderson is just about ready to give the Yankees' offense a hand.

The slugger, rehabbing from a broken left pinkie, played seven innings without issue for Double-A Trenton Tuesday night at Arm & Hammer Park. Granderson, batting second and playing leftfield, went 1-for-3, a triple, and walked against Harrisburg. He will play again for Trenton Wednesday, but Granderson said he was hopeful that would be the end of his rehab assignment.

"Not because I don't like it here,'' he said, "but it'd be a sign that I'm getting back sooner than later.''

Granderson's fifth-inning triple was somewhat fortuitous. He hit a sinking liner that the rightfielder misjudged and allowed to drop, only to have the ball skip by him and roll to the wall. He left for a pinch runner after walking in the seventh.

Granderson, who hit more than 40 homers in each of the previous two seasons, said he hopes to regain his timing and rhythm while with Trenton.

"It's like 'America's Got Talent' and I'm trying to do a little two-step and a little tango,'' he joked. "I just got to do whatever I can to get my timing right.''

His return would lengthen the Yankees' lineup and his power -- at least the threat of it -- could boost what's been an anemic offense. Entering Tuesday night, the Yankees' 407 runs ranked 22nd in the majors and their 90 home runs were 24th. Granderson hit a career-high 43 homers and had 106 RBIs last season.

Granderson, 32, is expected to rejoin the Yankees this week, perhaps as soon as Friday in San Diego. He is in the final year of his contract.

Granderson is completing his second lengthy stint on the disabled list this season. He fractured his right forearm during spring training and missed two months. He returned to the lineup May 14 but broke the finger after being hit by a pitch only 10 days later.

David Phelps, rehabbing from a forearm strain, threw 76 pitches in four innings. He allowed a run and three hits, including a homer, and struck out six.