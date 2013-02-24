Derek Jeter runs with teammates for first time

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- On Friday, Derek Jeter said he was "stepping up'' his rehab activities.

On Saturday, he took his biggest step to date.

Jeter participated in agility drills with his teammates for the first time and, more significantly, ran with them.

During the first five days of camp, Jeter, who had surgery on his broken left ankle in October, did not run with his teammates and participated only in on-field drills.

"It's a natural progression, but everything went good,'' said Jeter, who took the field in Tampa at about 10 a.m. and ran from the rightfield line to center. "It went fine.''

In addition to the running and agility work, Jeter played catch, fielded grounders and hit at the team's spring training complex in Tampa.

"It's really nothing much different than what I was doing,'' Jeter told reporters. "I was just at a different pace than everyone else. So while they're doing one thing, I don't want to be doing something else.''

Joe Girardi said his understanding was that Jeter also ran the bases, albeit "slowly.''

He added, "At least he's outside doing some running. So that's good.''