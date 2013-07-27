Derek Jeter won't be activated Saturday

Derek Jeter will not return to the Yankees on Saturday, as he and Joe Girardi had hoped.

The team announced after Friday night's 10-6 loss to the Rays that Jeter will play in a simulated game Saturday at a location and time to be determined.

Jeter has been out since July 11 -- his only game of the season -- with a strained right quadriceps muscle. He went through a workout at Yankee Stadium Fridaybefore getting checked out by team doctor Christopher Ahmad.

Jeter has maintained that he feels ready to play, but the Yankees have been cautious with the 39-year-old captain, who has not sought a second opinion or taken to Twitter or appeared on the radio to voice his displeasure with having to wait.

But Jeter clearly wanted to be activated from the disabled list Saturday. It is the first day he is eligible to return.

Neither Jeter nor general manager Brian Cashman was available to discuss the decision Friday night. Girardi, asked after the game, said he was not aware of what the plan was for Jeter.

Before the game, when asked if Jeter would play Saturday, Girardi said, "I sure hope so.''

Bad Cervelli news

Francisco Cervelli, out with a broken right hand since April 27, has a sore finger and will travel to Cleveland to see a specialist, Cashman said.

"I don't know if Cervelli is an option for return or not,'' Cashman said.

Cervelli has been linked to the Biogenesis scandal and could be facing a suspension from Major League Baseball.

Extra bases

Curtis Granderson went 0-for-3 with an RBI and Jayson Nix was 1-for-4 with an RBI double in a rehab game with Class A Tampa . . . Outfielder Thomas Neal was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to make room for Alfonso Soriano.