Yankees trade for Brewers closer Devin Williams

The Yankees acquired closer Devin Williams from the Brewers in exchange for lefthander Nestor Cortes, infielder Caleb Durbin and cash considerations, the team announced Friday.

Williams, 30, was the 2020 National League Rookie of the Year. Last season, he appeared in 22 games and pitched to a 1.25 ERA with 14 saves. Back injuries delayed his season debut until after the All-Star break. He struck out 38 and walked 11 in 21 2/3 innings.

Williams, a two-time All-Star, bolsters the Yankees' bullpen after losing displaced closer Clay Holmes to the Mets in free agency. Luke Weaver likely would return to a set-up role after emerging as an effective closer late in the regular season and playoffs. The Yankees also signed Jonathan Loaisiga, who is recovering from Tommy John surgery.

In six seasons in Milwaukee, Williams was 27-10 with 68 saves, a 1.83 ERA with a .157 batting average against in 241 relief appearances.

And with the signing of free-agent left Max Fried to an eight-year deal, that created the flexibility for the Yankees to trade a starter. Cortes, an All-Star in 2022, was 33-20 with a 3.61 ERA in five seasons with the Yankees.

Durbin, 24, was acquired by the Yankees from Atlanta in December 2022. In his four minor-league seasons, the second baseman slashed .269/.374/.407 with 22 homers and 110 steals.