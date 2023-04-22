DJ LeMahieu's walkoff pinch-hit single wins it for Yankees over Blue Jays

The kindling for an explosive Saturday afternoon in the Bronx had more than been set.

There was Vlad Guerrero Jr. staring down Greg Weissert Friday night after getting hit by a pitch in the ninth inning, the stare down something Anthony Rizzo took exception to, nearly causing the benches to clear.

Then there was Saturday’s pitching matchup of Gerrit Cole vs. Alek Manoah, ace righthanders who aren’t fans of each other, with the latter going so far last August, after the benches did clear in a game, all but making a physical threat against Cole during a postgame meeting with reporters. In the off-season Manoah, during a late November appearance on Sportsnet, called Cole “the worst cheater in baseball history,” a reference to the Yankees’ righthander’s past when it comes to alleged use of sticky substances on baseballs.

Throw in that the Yankees and Blue Jays – two teams expected to contend for the AL East crown all season long – simply don’t especially like each other, and an incident Saturday of some sort seemed all but predictable.

Instead, it was all about the baseball and it was supremely entertaining, with the Yankees copping a 3-2 victory on a pinch-hit, walk-off single by DJ LeMahieu to send an engaged-throughout Stadium crowd of 43,223 home happy.

“Pretty electric environment for an April game,” Aaron Boone said after his team improved to 13-8 and dropped the Blue Jays to 12-9.

Anthony Rizzo led off the bottom of the ninth with a double off the wall in left against Toronto closer Jordan Romano and Gleyber Torres reached on an infield single to short. An alert Rizzo took third as third baseman Matt Chapman pursued Torres’ ball along with shortstop Bo Bichette. After Willie Calhoun walked, LeMahieu, pinch hitting for Franchy Cordero after getting the day off, then hit a ground smash on 1-and-0 slider to left for the game-winner.

“It’s definitely not my comfort zone,” LeMahieu said of pinch-hitting, something few regulars actually like doing as typically they are called upon late to face a seed-throwing reliever of some kind. “But as I saw the inning happening, I was ready.”

Rookie shortstop Anthony Volpe snapped a scoreless tie with two outs in the eighth, launching a two-run homer on a first-pitch, 95-mph fastball from righthander Yimi Garcia. Prodded by Boone, bench coach Carlos Mendoza and a few of his teammates, Volpe, who turns 22 next Friday, took the curtain call demanded by the crowd. It was another career first for the infielder, whom Cole called a “stud.”

“To have one, that’s pretty cool,” Volpe said of the curtain call.

But Wandy Peralta experienced a rare hiccup, allowing a leadoff walk to Alejandro Kirk, then a game-tying homer to pinch hitter Danny Jansen, who has hurt the Yankees plenty in the past.

Before all of the late-inning action, the afternoon had been all about standout pitching from both sides.

Manoah, who came in 1-1 with a 6.98 ERA, was the best he’s been in the young season, allowing two hits and a walk over seven scoreless innings. He struck out five.

Cole, among the best pitchers in the sport so far (4-0 with a 0.95 ERA coming in), allowed four hits and two walks over 5 2/3 innings in which he struck out four. He extended his scoreless inning streak to 20 2/3.

“It’s tough,” a drained-sounding Cole said of the matchup against the Blue Jays. “Those guys, man, they’re tough. They grind, they don’t give a pitch up, they’re shifty. And obviously Alek was on his game today. He threw tremendous.”

Cole, after a visit from Boone, stayed in the game to face Daulton Varsho with a runner at third and two outs in the sixth. Varsho singled and righthander Ron Marinaccio came on to face Kirk, who doubled off Cole in the second. Marinaccio walked Kirk to load the bases but got Brandon Belt to fly to center, keeping Cole, who stranded four the first two innings, unscored on.

“I would have liked to get deeper,” Cole said. “But I felt like Toronto just didn’t let me get deep. They were able to spoil some good pitches, avoid the swing-and-miss in certain situations. So I did feel like I faded a little bit but I gave it everything I had.”





