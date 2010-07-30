Game in St. Petersburg without Boss seems "weird''

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Joe Girardi called it "different." Derek Jeter called it "weird."

Though George Steinbrenner wasn't around as much in recent years, the Yankees typically would see The Boss at least once when they came here. Steinbrenner, who passed away July 13, surprised the team twice last year, showing up to talk to players and staff before games in St. Petersburg July 29 and Oct. 5, both victories.

"Just keep doing what you're doing" was his message to Girardi before the Oct. 5 season finale.

Friday was the Yankees' first game here since Steinbrenner's death. "He'd pop in once in a while when we'd play here," Jeter said. "It's still weird because it's not too long ago he passed away."

The Rays honored Steinbrenner, a longtime Tampa resident, before Friday night's game, which Girardi called "a great gesture on their part."

"We know that he's with us, but we're not going to physically see him,'' Girardi said, "and that's different."

Posada behind plate

Jorge Posada, who sat out two of the last three games in Cleveland because of soreness caused by a cyst behind his left knee, was back behind the plate Friday night. "I checked with him when he came in,'' Girardi said. "He said he was ready to catch."

Curtis at DH

Outfielder Colin Curtis, who had two hits Thursday and is 11-for-40 in 21 games since making his major-league debut June 21 in Arizona, was the designated hitter Friday. "I like the way he's swinging the bat," Girardi said. "He seems to get the barrel of the bat to the ball a lot. His at-bats have been good."