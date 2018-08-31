Gary Sanchez could return Saturday from DL stint

The backstop’s back. Well, almost.

Gary Sanchez could be rejoining the Yankees as soon as Saturday, Aaron Boone said, provided his rehab assignment on Thursday goes off without a hitch. Sanchez (strained groin) caught all nine innings of a Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre game Wednesday, and went 0-for-4 at the plate. Thursday was his fourth rehab game and his first time catching back to back games.

Sanchez first hurt his groin in late June, and missed a little less than three weeks. He returned on July 20, played three games, and promptly re-injured it. If he returns Saturday, it will be the same day rosters expand.

“I can’t wait to get him back,” Boone said. “I think he’s physically in a really good place right now. He’s responded well to all these games…So far, so good. He’s bounced back. This will be his first back-to-back nine-inning catching, so we want to see that. He’s responded well. He’s moving really well…The work he’s put behind the scenes we’re really happy with.”

Stanton streak continues

Despite a hamstring that’s been acting up lately, Giancarlo Stanton Thursday played in his 83rd straight game – a necessity thanks to the string of injuries that have benched some of the Yankees’ biggest bats, including Judge, Sanchez and Didi Gregorius. Don’t get any Cal Ripken-esque notions, though, because his rest is coming soon, Boone said.

“There is a day off in his future,” Boone said. “I’m constantly checking in with to see where he is physically. That day for him is coming but with us being as beat up as we are, it’s a little tough to get your horses days right now. We’ve certainly lean on him heavily.”

Stanton, who’s mostly been DHing because of that hamstring, had been in a mini-slump (2-for-26) before Thursday's 2-for-4 performance that included his 300th career homer.

Extra bases

Aaron Judge was on the field before batting practice and ran, did outfield work and played catch — everything but swing the bat. Boone said Judge (broken wrist) is still feeling discomfort. Previously, Boone had said Judge was uncomfortable completing his swinging motion, meaning that actually making impact is still out of the question. He’s “not quite there yet,” Boone said. “Making progress but slow still.”…Clint Frazier (concussion-induced migraines) began his rehab assignment with Triple-A, going 1-for-3 as the DH in the seven-inning game, the first in a doubleheader.