Gerrit Cole fans 11, Aaron Judge and Gleyber Torres homer as Yanks blank Giants in opener

For openers . . . this one could not have gone much better for the Yankees.

Behind a franchise Opening Day-record 11 strikeouts by Gerrit Cole and home runs from Gleyber Torres and — who else? — Aaron Judge, the Yankees coasted to a 5-0 victory over the Giants in front of a sellout Stadium crowd of 46,172.

The crowd was enthused from the get-go on the chilly but sun-splashed afternoon, starting with the pregame introductions during which Judge, the reigning AL MVP who was tempted by his hometown Giants before returning to the Yankees on a nine-year, $360 million free-agent deal, received the expected roar. But the roar for the club’s newest captain was matched by the cheers bestowed upon 21-year-old rookie shortstop Anthony Volpe, who made his big-league debut (he walked in his first plate appearance in the third and stole second, part of an 0-for-2 afternoon).

Cole was dominant.

The righthander, making his fourth straight Opening Day start for the team he grew up rooting for, allowed three hits and two walks over six scoreless innings in which there was little hard contact. With an especially sharp slider, Cole, who struck out a franchise-record 257 batters last season but also allowed an AL-high 33 homers, fanned eight of the first nine batters he faced Thursday and had 10 strikeouts through four innings.

Judge, coming off a 2022 in which he hit an AL-record 62 homers and nearly won the Triple Crown, homered in his first at-bat, a first-inning blast to centerfield off Giants ace righthander Logan Webb. Torres’ two-run homer in the fourth made it 3-0.

Cole departed after the sixth, having thrown 95 pitches, and what is expected to be one of baseball’s best bullpens took it from there.

Lefthander Wandy Peralta, though he allowed a one-out hit and balked the runner to second, struck out two in the seventh. Jonathan Loaisiga took over for Peralta with two outs in the seventh and retired the only batter he faced, Blake Sabol, on a flyout.

When righty Ron Marinaccio took the mound in the eighth, the lead was 5-0, courtesy of RBI singles by DJ LeMahieu and Judge in the bottom of the seventh. Marinaccio struck out one in a perfect eighth and walked a batter but also struck out one in a scoreless ninth.

Cole walked leadoff man LaMonte Wade Jr. on four pitches to start the afternoon but quickly recovered. He struck out former Met Michael Conforto looking at a 1-and-2 slider, Wilmer Flores, another former Met, looking at a 2-and-2 slider, and Joc Pederson swinging at a full-count slider to end the 21-pitch inning.

Judge, serenaded with “MVP! MVP!” chants, took a first-pitch strike in the bottom half before launching Webb’s next pitch, a sinker, into the netting that overhangs Monument Park

Cole struck out Mike Yastrzemski to start the second, making it four straight strikeouts, before former Yankee Thairo Estrada sent a liner to center for the Giants’ first hit. Cole got ahead of his brother-in-law, Brandon Crawford, 0-and-2 before striking out the shortstop swinging at a 97-mph fastball. With Sabol up, Estrada stole second, but Cole struck out the leftfielder swinging at a 97-mph fastball.

After Cole struck out two in the top of the fourth, the Yankees increased their lead in the bottom half. Josh Donaldson, who heard some boos during pregame introductions, singled with one out. Torres, coming off a subpar 2022 and in the middle of trade rumors almost from the time that season ended, came next and hammered a first-pitch sinker to right-center for a three-run lead.