Gerrit Cole throws two-hit shutout to cement AL Cy Young case, Aaron Judge homers twice as Yankees beat Blue Jays

TORONTO – Gerrit Cole left nothing to chance.

Already a runaway favorite to capture this year’s American League Cy Young Award, which would be his first, Cole, backed by two Aaron Judge homers, threw a two-hitter Wednesday night in the Yankees' 6-0 victory over the Blue Jays in front of 31,923 at Rogers Centre.

Cole (15-4, 2.63), who needed 105 pitches in what was his second complete game of a brilliant season, made it 26 of 33 starts in which he allowed two runs or fewer. He allowed one run and two hits over eight innings in his previous start, also against the Blue Jays, on Sept. 21.

The righthander, who struck out five and did not walk a batter, retired 17 straight after Brandon Belt’s leadoff double in the second, which was the Blue Jays' first hit. They didn’t get another one until Belt’s two-out single in the seventh, after which Cole was at just 80 pitches.

“Let’s get through it,” Aaron Boone said with a smile before the game, asked if Cole was the Cy Young. “He’s had a great year. Clearly in a good spot, but he’s got another big start tonight and hopefully he can kind of finish off what’s been an awesome year for him.”

Cole did exactly that against the Blue Jays (87-71), who came into the night in second place in a tight race for the three AL wild-card spots and therefore in desperate need of as many victories as they can get. They’ve dropped two straight to the Yankees (81-77), who were eliminated from playoff contention on Sunday.

The 33-year-old Cole received all the runs he would need in the fourth inning when Judge hit a two-run homer off Jose Berrios, the reigning AL MVP’s 36th of the season. He added No. 37 in the seventh inning, a two-run blast off Trevor Richards that made it 6-0. Giancarlo Stanton also had a two-run single.

But the night belonged entirely to Cole, who started the season with six scoreless innings in an Opening Day victory against the Giants at the Stadium and couldn’t have authored a more emphatic conclusion to his year. Entering the night, he was 4-0 with a 1.59 ERA in his previous six starts.

“I would say he’s obsessed,” Boone said before the game of Cole. “He’s obsessed with getting better. Breaking down an outing, even an outing that he’s pitched excellent in, (it’s like he says) ‘OK, what adjustments do I need to make?’ He’s constantly searching for that and it’s fun to see him kind of grind.”

His fellow pitchers, many of whom Cole has mentored in some way – whether it be tips about sequencing, pitch selection or game preparation – say his level of attention to detail is unlike anyone else’s.

“The thing I respect about him the most,” Nestor Cortes said last weekend, “is he’s the highest-paid pitcher and still goes about it as if he’s working for a contract. He wants to win. All the time.”

Though Cole has, at least publicly, downplayed talk of the Cy Young, Boone said “I think it would be a really big deal” in terms of meaning, though not just for the individual honor of the award.

“You hear him talk after (games), it’s always ‘we,’ ” Boone said. “So I think it would mean a lot to him, certainly personally, but I think his appreciation for all the people that go into allowing him to pitch at the level he does. Because in a lot of ways, it is a team award, too. Not only your teammates and all the people that help him go out and help him pitch at a high level, even outside of our team. His team of people that played a role, either presently or in the past, in allowing him to be the pitcher he is. So I think it would mean a lot to him because I think he would share in it with a lot of people.”