Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton is expected to return to spring training on Friday after receiving another round of PRP injections in his injured elbows, Brian Cashman said Thursday.

The general manager did not have a timetable for Stanton's eventual return to action.

"We'll give it the time it needs. We clearly look forward to getting him back, but in the near-term that won't be the case," Cashman said.

Stanton arrived with the rest of the Yankees' position players on Feb. 16 with inflammation in both elbows. Stanton said on Feb. 17 that he had not swung a bat in the previous three to four weeks. He left the team near the end of February with what the Yankees called a "personal matter."