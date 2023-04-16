Giancarlo Stanton placed on 10-day IL with hamstring strain

The Yankees’ injured list continues to grow.

The latest player added was among the least surprising, given his history in pinstripes.

Giancarlo Stanton has dealt with a variety of injuries since being traded to the Yankees before the 2018 season, and now the outfielder/DH has another. Stanton was placed on the IL Sunday morning with a Grade 2 left hamstring strain.

Stanton, who suffered the injury on Saturday while pulling into second base on a two-run double in the seventh inning, underwent an MRI before the Yankees’ 2-0 victory over the Twins on Sunday.

Aaron Boone said after the game that he had the test results but wasn’t ready to disclose them publicly. However, a source confirmed an ESPN postgame report saying it is a Grade 2 strain.

Grade 2 hamstring strains typically take in the range of four to six weeks to heal, though it is not uncommon for them to take longer.

“He definitely felt like, before even getting the MRI, that it was an IL stint,” Boone said before the game.

Oswald Peraza, beaten out by Anthony Volpe for the starting shortstop job during spring training, was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Though Boone said the Yankees are comfortable using Peraza at short — his natural position — and also at second base, he likely won’t be with the big-league club for long.

Josh Donaldson, who’s been sidelined with a right hamstring strain since April 6, is set to play in a rehab game with Double-A Somerset on Tuesday and probably is in line to be activated on Wednesday. Peraza is the mostly likely candidate to be sent down if Donaldson doesn’t suffer any setbacks.

Stanton, 33, was off to a solid start, hitting .269 with four homers, three doubles, 11 RBIs and an .854 OPS in 13 games.

When it comes to Stanton’s time with the Yankees, health has always been the biggest question mark. He appeared in 158 games in his first season with the team in 2018, but his high-water mark since then was 139 games in 2021.

He had two IL stints last season — for right ankle inflammation and left Achilles tendinitis — that limited him to 110 games.

“There’s no good timing for it, obviously,” Boone said. “I know he’s really frustrated. But it’s an opportunity for, frankly, people we have a lot of confidence in [to play] . . . We have to make do.”

Bader latest

Centerfielder Harrison Bader, who began the season on the IL with a left oblique strain, went through a full on-field workout late Sunday morning, a session that included taking batting practice.

Boone said Bader should begin a rehab assignment “sometime” this week, though he didn’t specify the exact date.

While saying he’s been “encouraged” with how he’s bounced back after workouts like Sunday’s and that “there’s been no worry, no pain,” Bader also acknowledged the often fickle nature of oblique injuries.

“It’s a funky injury. It’s tricky,” he said after Sunday’s workout. “So just staying focused and leaning on my trainers just to help me get through it, and so far everything’s been great.”