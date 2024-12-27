The Yankees’ hole at second base will not be filled by the player who manned the position for them for the better part of the last seven seasons.

Gleyber Torres agreed to a one-year deal on Friday morning to play for the Tigers. ESPN reported the deal to be for $15 million.

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman had discussions that at best could be described as casual earlier in the winter with Torres’ representation, but the 28-year-old returning to was always a long shot at best.

Though his time in pinstripes could hardly be described as a disaster, Torres’ rough 2024 — coming in his walk-year before free agency — had the Yankees more than ready to move on.

Torres, in addition to having one of his worst years in the field, hit a disappointing .257 last season, with 15 homers and a .709 OPS. Torres, who angered some in the organization just before the trade deadline by publicly declaring “I’m a second baseman” when the possibility of moving to third was broached and who shortly after that was benched briefly for a lack of hustle, did excel down the stretch after being put in the leadoff spot on Aug. 16, hitting .313 with an .840 OPS over the final 39 games of the regular season.

“One of the reasons we got as far as we did,” Cashman said of Torres in early November at the annual GM meetings in San Antonio. “I appreciate his efforts while he was here and he was mashing down the stretch like we needed him to be. But again, everybody has their strengths and weaknesses, but I'm not going to dissect what's best moving forward ... We're just obviously gonna make the best decisions we can from what's available from within or outside. We can import a third baseman and move Jazz [Chisolm Jr.]over [to second]."

For his part, Torres, acquired as the centerpiece of the Aroldis Chapman trade with the Cubs at the 2016 trade deadline, made clear in the spring where he hoped to continue, and ultimately finish, his big-league career.

“I want to be a Yankee for life,” Torre said shortly after position players reported for spring training last February.

Still, even as spring training began, that possibility appeared remote as Torres, considered among the top position player prospects in the sport in 2016 when the Yankees traded for him, never did fully recapture the promise shown in his first two full seasons in 2018 and 2019, when he was named to the American League All-Star team.

Torres combined to hit .275 with 62 homers and an .849 OPS those first two seasons, then hit a combined .261 with 76 homers and a .743 OPS in five subsequent seasons.

Colt Keith was the starting second baseman for the Tigers last season, playing in 148 games. Keith hit .260 with 13 home runs and 61 RBIs. Torres spent most of his Yankees career at second base, playing in 615 games there. But he can also play shortstop, appearing in 252 games at the position for the Yankees. The Tigers also have shortstop Javier Baez.

The Yankees came into the offseason with the preference of moving Chisholm Jr., acquired last July from the Marlins to play third, back to his more natural position at second and acquiring a third baseman either via trade or from the free agent market.

“Just not too sure what we're going to do just yet,” Cashman said at the GM meetings of his vacancy at second base. “But I want to thank Gleyer for the time while he was here without closing any doors either on a reunion."

That door, predictable as it was, officially closed Friday.