If Aaron Boone is considering other closers, Ian Hamilton makes his bid

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Ian Hamilton, new Yankees closer?

It’s far too early to say that, of course, but the righthander earned his first career save in a 3-2 victory over the Rays on Saturday afternoon.

After the game, Aaron Boone didn’t rule out other pitchers — Hamilton included — closing games as Clay Holmes tries to work his way through an uneven start to the season (Holmes, after a scoreless eighth Saturday, has a 4.09 ERA in 13 games).

“We’re trying to put guys in the best position to be successful,” Boone said. “And he’s [Hamilton] been one of the guys that’s done a great job . . . We’re just going to put guys in positions that we think they have a good chance to be successful within the lineup.”

Hamilton, 27, was a non-roster spring training invitee to Yankees camp who forced his way onto the club’s radar with a stellar Grapefruit League season, aided by a pitch dubbed the “slambio,” a combination of a slider and changeup. Hamilton, brought up from the minors April 3 and now with a 1.42 ERA in 12 games, acknowledged that the ninth inning has a unique feeling compared to pitching at any other time.

“[You] try to keep every inning [about] just trying to get three outs,” he said. “You try to simplify it like that, but having it like that in the ninth, it’s definitely a different feel.”

IKF crosses extra-base hit off his list

Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who hadn't had an extra-base hit in 60 at-bats and 64 plate appearances this season, doubled to left with two outs in the eighth inning Saturday to put runners on second and third. However, Aaron Hicks — who entered the eighth without an extra-base hit in 51 at-bats and 55 plate appearances and still doesn't have one — grounded out.

Sevy set

Boone said Luis Severino, who threw 40 pitches in a three-inning simulated game Friday morning at Steinbrenner Field, is slated to start a rehab assignment Wednesday with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Boone said the righthander, who began the season on the injured list with a right lat strain, will need “at least a couple” of rehab starts before being added to the rotation, but the safe bet is at least three and maybe more.

All signs point to Tuesday for Judge

Aaron Judge, put on the IL earlier in the week with a right hip strain, hit indoors at the club’s minor-league complex in Tampa and participated in other baseball activities Saturday. Boone said the plan remains for Judge to be activated Tuesday, the first day he’s eligible to come off the IL. Josh Donaldson (right hamstring strain) also worked out at the complex for a second straight day, but there still is no timetable for the third baseman’s return.

Rodon ready for his shot

Carlos Rodon is scheduled to receive a cortisone shot in his back, which flared up after he faced hitters April 5 and disrupted his throwing program as he rehabbed a left forearm strain suffered in spring training. He said Friday that he is “optimistic” that the shot will allow him to resume the throwing program, hopefully in a matter of days. There is no timetable for his return.