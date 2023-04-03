Reliever Ian Hamilton and his fancy 'slambio' pitch join Yankees bullpen

The “slambio” is coming to the Bronx.

The Yankees signed righthanded reliever Ian Hamilton to a major-league contract on Monday, optioning Jhony Brito to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre a day after the rookie’s strong debut.

Hamilton, who has a nasty slider-changeup that the Yankees have nicknamed “the slambio” for slider-cambio, had a strong spring. The Spanish word for change is "cambio."

Hamilton, 27, appeared in eight games during spring training and did not allow an earned run in nine innings. He had six strikeouts and a 0.89 WHIP.

Hamilton has made 15 major-league appearances over three seasons and has a career 4.91 ERA.

“He really got our attention," manager Aaron Boone said. “He’s got that change-slider…It’s a good pitch and that, with the fastball velocity and command he was showing all spring, put him in a position to earn this opportunity. He threw the ball really well for us in spring and we’re excited about it.”

Frankie Montas was also moved to the 60-day injured list.

Franchy time

Franchy Cordero got his first start of the season Monday, playing rightfield and hitting sixth after a phenomenal spring where he slashed .413/.426/.674 with the Orioles. Cordero, who signed a major-league split contract with the Yankees on Mar. 29 after being released by Baltimore, has played all three outfield positions but Boone said he prefers him at the corners.

Extra bases

Harrison Bader (oblique) took about 25 dry swings Monday and “continues to do really well,” Boone said. “The last half-dozen or so, he was letting it rip and felt great.” The Yankees still don’t have a timetable for when he’ll be able to play in rehab games…With Brito’s demotion, the Yankees will likely need a fifth starter, but not any time soon. Thanks to off days, the team will be able to avoid calling up another starter until the 12th, Boone said. That, though, is too short of a timespan for Brito’s return: MLB rules dictate that once a pitcher is optioned, he has to stay in the minors for 15 days, barring a major-league player going on the injured list.