Nestor Cortes knows all about the ups and downs of baseball

If you ever forget baseball is a business, we offer two examples from the Yankees clubhouse on Monday.

First: Each player has a nameplate above his locker. Two of the 26 Yankees have special officially authenticated Major League Baseball decals affixed to the nameplate, just between the name and uniform number.

Those two players are Aaron Judge — the Yankees’ captain, the American League single-season home run champion, and owner of a $360-million contract — and Anthony Volpe, who on Monday night played in his fourth big-league game.

The other 24 players did not have a special officially authenticated MLB decal on their nameplates.

How much money will a lucky collector or two one day pay for the Judge and Volpe nameplates when they go up for sale? No idea.

But several “game-used” Greg Bird locker nameplates are available on an official memorabilia dealer’s website for $64.99. So figure a tad more than that.

The other reminder that baseball is a business — and a potentially cruel one at that — was the empty locker of pitcher Jhony Brito, who had the best day of his baseball life on Sunday when he beat the Giants in his big-league debut.

After the game, Brito was sent down to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

On Monday, Brito’s locker was empty, except for one item. Perched on what had been Brito’s chair was the WWE-style championship belt Yankees players award to the star of each victorious game.

On Sunday, Brito got the belt. But the glittery item did not travel with him to Triple-A.

Nestor Cortes knows all about how baseball is a business, about the ups and down and joys and failures.

Cortes made his first start of 2023 on Monday, going five innings and allowing one run to the Phillies at Yankee Stadium and leaving with an 8-1 lead.

The final out of Cortes’ outing only adds to the “Legend of Nestor,” as Aaron Boone likes to call it.

With a runner on second and two outs, J.T. Realmuto lined a single to right. Franchy Cordero, making his Yankees debut, muscled up and overthrew catcher Jose Trevino.

Baserunner Brandon Marsh stopped on his way home, but strayed too far around third. Cortes, backing up the play, grabbed the overthrow and fired to DJ LeMahieu at third to get Marsh for the final out of the fifth, thrilling the crowd.

Cortes will often say, “Under this body, there’s a guy that’s athletic.” He’s in better shape now than he was a few years ago and has a knack for being in the right place.

Cortes, 28, entered this spring training with a guaranteed rotation spot for the first time. At the moment, he is the Yankees’ No. 2 starter because of injuries to Carlos Rodon, Luis Severino and Frankie Montas.

It’s those injuries that gave Brito a chance, and he made the most of it. On Sunday, the 24-year-old righthander threw five shutout innings in the Yankees’ 6-0 victory over San Francisco.

“I’m very happy,” Brito said.

And then he was called into Boone’s office. No word if Brito was still wearing the belt.

“The biggest message is just go keep getting better,” Boone said. “He’s making opportunities for himself and putting himself more and more into the mix every time he goes out there.”

A similar sentiment could have been expressed about Cortes when he took off last season. Give the Yankees credit for (finally) seeing what Cortes could be and helping him develop into it.

On Opening Day last Thursday, Cortes was given one of the biggest ovations during pregame introductions. In volume and intensity, it was just behind the ones for Judge and Volpe.

Cortes is a true Bronx fan favorite, with a rags to riches story everyone can relate to.

Here’s the rags part: The Yankees let him get away twice — to the Orioles as a Rule 5 pick in 2017 before he was returned, and to the Mariners in 2019 in a trade for “future considerations.” Seattle released him after the 2020 season.

And the riches: The lefthander re-signed with the Yankees in 2021 and blossomed last season to become “Nasty Nestor” and earn his first All-Star berth. Cortes signed his first big-money deal with a $3.2 million salary for this season.

That’ll buy a lot of nameplates.