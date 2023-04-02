SportsBaseballNew York Yankees

Isiah Kiner-Falefa's first start in centerfield goes smoothly

Leftfielder Oswaldo Cabrera #95 (left) and centerfielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa #12...

Leftfielder Oswaldo Cabrera #95 (left) and centerfielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa #12 of the New York Yankees run in from the outfield after the fifth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, April 2, 2023. Credit: Jim McIsaac

Isiah Kiner-Falefa, starting in centerfield  for the first time in his six-year big-league career, said he “felt really comfortable out there."

It showed.

Kiner-Falefa, eliminated in the very early stages of the spring training competition for starting shortstop that went to Anthony Volpe, did not have any issues on the three balls hit his way Sunday during the Yankees’ 6-0 victory over the Giants.

Kiner-Falefa was tested in the first when Michael Conforto sent a flare his way. He appeared to get a good read off the bat and jogged in to make the routine play. His catch of David Villar’s fly ball in the fifth also was routine.

What wasn’t was Joc Pederson’s towering drive in the fourth. Kiner-Falefa coasted back and, with his back to the wall, made the catch.

“He looked really comfortable to me, which was good to see,” Aaron Boone said.

Running bases

Volpe went 0-for-3 but walked in the seventh and stole third as part of a double steal with Gleyber Torres. Volpe became  the fourth player in club history to steal three bases in his first three career games, joining Andy Fox (1996), Fritz Maisel (1913) and Harry Williams (1913). He also became the first player in franchise history to steal at least one base in each of the first three games of a season.

Extra bases

Ron Marinaccio struck out three of four hitters, giving him six strikeouts in 3 1/3 innings . . . Aaron Judge’s third-inning homer was the 222nd of his career, tying him  with Don Mattingly for 11th in club history. Judge tied Ryan Howard for the most home runs through a player’s first 732 games.

Erik Boland started in Newsday's sports department in 2002. He covered high school and college sports, then shifted to the Jets beat. He has covered the Yankees since 2009.

