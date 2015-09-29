Ivan Nova angry at himself after being hurt by two bad pitches

Travis Shaw's rocket cleared the rightfield wall with a man on and two outs in the sixth. Jackie Bradley Jr.'s shot cleared the leftfield wall with a man on and two outs in the seventh.

A pair of misplaced fastballs by Ivan Nova were two big reasons why the Yankees fell to the Red Sox, 5-1, Monday night at Yankee Stadium. But in his eyes, Nova's postgame anger wasn't misplaced. He aimed it right at himself after Boston handed him his career-worst 10th loss.

"I thought he threw a pretty good game, and I thought his stuff was really good," Joe Girardi said. "He just made a couple of mistakes."

But when Girardi's general praise was relayed, Nova threw it back.

"I didn't throw well," he said. "I gave up four runs. We lost the game. So I didn't pitch good."

Girardi was noncommittal about Nova being considered to start in the postseason if the Yankees get past the wild-card game. He had sent Nova to the bullpen after he served up six runs and seven hits in 12/3 innings against the Blue Jays on Sept. 12. But Masahiro Tanaka strained a hamstring on Sept. 18 against the Mets, and Nova never got to relieve.

His first start post-demotion was a 4-0 loss at Toronto last Wednesday, but Nova gave up only one run and four hits in 52/3 innings.

He was tagged for four runs and seven hits in seven innings this time, matching his longest start since he returned from Tommy John surgery on June 24. Nova fanned seven and walked only two, but his record dropped to 6-10 and his ERA rose to 4.89 after 16 starts.

"It's good because I'm healthy," Nova said, "but the numbers that I have put on this year is not what I wanted to."

Actually, Nova has yielded three or fewer runs 10 times, but he has allowed at least four runs in three of his past six starts.

"I don't feel any pain," Nova said. "I feel really good. I feel strong. So it's on me. It's not the Tommy John. It's just me."

There were two outs and nobody on in the sixth when Xander Bogaerts doubled past the third-base bag. Then Shaw made a 93-mph pitch disappear, good for a 2-1 advantage.

Nova sandwiched two strikeouts around a single by Blake Swihart in the seventh. Then Bradley lined another 93-mph pitch from Nova for an opposite-field homer and a 4-1 lead.

"He left a couple of pitches up, and they hurt him," catcher John Ryan Murphy said. "Other than that, I think there's a lot of positives to take from tonight."