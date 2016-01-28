Ivan Nova, Yankees avoid salary arbitration

The Yankees avoided salary arbitration with Ivan Nova on Thursday, signing the righthander to a one-year, $4.1-million deal.

They agreed at slightly below the midpoint of the figures filed by the two sides, with Nova seeking $4.6 million and the Yankees countering with $3.9 million. He will be a free agent for the first time after this season.

Nova, 29, went 6-11 with a 5.07 ERA in 17 starts for the Yankees last season. He missed most of the 2014 season recovering from Tommy John surgery.

Nova is 46-33 with a 4.33 ERA in six seasons with the Yankees.