Yankees may call up prospect Jasson Dominguez before season ends

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Don’t be surprised to see a Martian landing in the Bronx before season’s end.

Though touted centerfield prospect Jasson Dominguez – aka “the Martian” – was promoted just last week to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, as the Yankees continue to stagger toward the finish line, they may well throw their angry fanbase a bone in the coming weeks by bringing the 20-year-old switch-hitter to the Majors.

Such a move would not only serve as a distraction of sorts from the mess that the Yankees’ big-league club in 2023 has devolved into, but there would be the practical purpose of giving one of the organization’s top prospects a taste of where he likely will be at some point in 2024.

“I’m in the camp of that I think he’s going to be a really good player in this league,” Aaron Boone said before the game. “He’s a really special talent. After getting off to a little bit of a slow start this year in Double-A, he’s really played well over the last few months.”

There has not been a slow start in Triple-A as Dominguez, who excelled in spring training with the Yankees before being sent to minor league camp, was hitting .478 with a 1.208 OPS after his first seven games with Scranton.

“Obviously, he impacts the ball and is athletic and can run,” Boone said. “But I like the fact that, at a very young age, he really controls the strike zone. Hopefully, that’s something that when he does get up here, it will really be something that serves him well.”

Jones on the move

Not surprisingly, Spencer Jones, who has impressed rival scouts (even those not typically complimentary of the Yankees' minor league system) every step of the way in his brief professional career, was promoted to Double-A Somerset over the weekend. Jones, a lefty-hitting and throwing outfielder who has drawn comparisons to Aaron Judge strictly because of his size (6-foot-6, 225 pounds), was the Yankees' first-round pick (taken 25th overall) in 2022.