SportsBaseballNew York Yankees

Yankees activate Anthony Rizzo while Jasson Dominguez stays in minors

Anthoy Rizzo #40 of the Yankees runs to first base...

Anthoy Rizzo #40 of the Yankees runs to first base in the second inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, Sep. 1, 2024. Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Denis P. GormanSpecial to Newsday

One might be ready, but there is not necessarily a roster opening he can fill. Yet.

The other was ready and had a job waiting for him.

That, in essence, is why Jasson Dominguez remains in Triple-A with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre while Anthony Rizzo rejoined the Yankees and was in the lineup for Sunday’s 14-7 loss to the Cardinals at Yankee Stadium.

“When he comes up here, you’re going to want to play him every day,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said when asked why Dominguez was not recalled for the Sept. 1 roster expansion from 26 to 28.

Before the game, the Yankees announced that Rizzo had been activated from his rehab assignment after recovering from a fractured right forearm, an injury suffered on June 16. He missed 62 games.

The Yankees also recalled righthanders Ron Marinaccio and Scott Effross and outfielder Duke Ellis, a base-stealing threat.

To make room for Rizzo and the call-ups, first baseman Ben Rice and righty Will Warren were optioned to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre after Saturday’s 6-5 loss to the Cardinals.

“I feel strong,” said Rizzo, who went 2-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI and made a nice defensive play, recording a forceout at third on a bunt. “Strength’s fully up to speed and excited to be back and excited to help this team.”

Whereas Rizzo was returning to his regular position, the switch-hitting Dominguez was limited by where and how often he would play.

“Certainly in the conversation and will remain in the conversation moving forward,” Boone said. “So [it was a] tough call right now, but you know that doesn’t mean that doesn’t change in a couple days, in a week, in two weeks, whatever it is. But [it is] important for him to continue to play right now.”

By Denis P. Gorman

More Yankees headlines

Lennon: Yanks' epic failure puts bow on miserable week3m read
Yankees activate Rizzo; Dominguez stays in minors1m read
Yanks fight back but pitchers can't hold off Cards in series finale loss3m read
Yankees come up just short in loss to Cardinals3m read
Lennon: Cabrera, Yankees simply ran out of time3m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME