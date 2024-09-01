One might be ready, but there is not necessarily a roster opening he can fill. Yet.

The other was ready and had a job waiting for him.

That, in essence, is why Jasson Dominguez remains in Triple-A with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre while Anthony Rizzo rejoined the Yankees and was in the lineup for Sunday’s 14-7 loss to the Cardinals at Yankee Stadium.

“When he comes up here, you’re going to want to play him every day,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said when asked why Dominguez was not recalled for the Sept. 1 roster expansion from 26 to 28.

Before the game, the Yankees announced that Rizzo had been activated from his rehab assignment after recovering from a fractured right forearm, an injury suffered on June 16. He missed 62 games.

The Yankees also recalled righthanders Ron Marinaccio and Scott Effross and outfielder Duke Ellis, a base-stealing threat.

To make room for Rizzo and the call-ups, first baseman Ben Rice and righty Will Warren were optioned to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre after Saturday’s 6-5 loss to the Cardinals.

“I feel strong,” said Rizzo, who went 2-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI and made a nice defensive play, recording a forceout at third on a bunt. “Strength’s fully up to speed and excited to be back and excited to help this team.”

Whereas Rizzo was returning to his regular position, the switch-hitting Dominguez was limited by where and how often he would play.

“Certainly in the conversation and will remain in the conversation moving forward,” Boone said. “So [it was a] tough call right now, but you know that doesn’t mean that doesn’t change in a couple days, in a week, in two weeks, whatever it is. But [it is] important for him to continue to play right now.”