Jeter passes Brett, moves into 14th place on hits list

OAKLAND, Calif. -- George Brett is in the rearview mirror and Cal Ripken is up ahead. Not that Derek Jeter is looking in either direction.

Jeter began Sunday's game against the A's with a line-drive single to left. It was the 3,155th hit of his career, 14th best in history, and moved him ahead of Brett. Ripken is in 13th place with 3,184.

"I have a lot of respect for George Brett, how great a player he is, what he's been able to accomplish,'' Jeter said after the Yankees beat the A's, 2-0, to sweep the three-game series. "But honestly, I'm not thinking about it. I was aware two days ago. We're trying to win games. I'm not up there thinking about who I could pass.''

Reminded that when a batter helps himself by reaching base, he also helps his team, Jeter responded: "Well, that's my job -- to get on base and score runs. I just try to be as consistent as possible in doing that.''

With two hits in Saturday's game, Jeter -- a month from his 38th birthday -- equaled former Royals third baseman Brett.

"I've met Brett,'' Jeter said. "I don't know him well. Thinking about this is the furthest thing from my mind, but it's humbling when you hear those names, because anyone you pass is a Hall of Fame guy. But really, I'm not thinking about it now.''

A statement from Brett conceding he is always "bummed out'' when his records are broken also said, "When a guy like [Jeter] passes you, I'd like to shake his hand, look him in the eye and say congratulations.''

Said Yankees manager Joe Girardi, "Brett and Jeter are two tremendous hitters. One is in the Hall of Fame. One is going to the Hall of Fame. It just shows you the durability and consistency Derek has had for a long time.''

Someone in the media surrounding Jeter's locker after the game asked him if he knew who is next on the list.

"I don't,'' Jeter said, which was followed by laughter. "I'm just trying to make it through tomorrow.''

But Jeter, now batting .338, expressed admiration for Ripken and what he did at bat and in the field -- never mind playing in 2,632 consecutive games.

"With him being a shortstop,'' Jeter said, "Cal is someone I looked up to. That would be special to tie Cal or pass Cal. To get close to Cal in anything is pretty remarkable.''

The all-time hits leader, of course, is Pete Rose with 4,256 -- a number probably unreachable by Jeter or anyone else.