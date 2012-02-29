Joba Chamberlain throws off full mound for first time since surgery

TAMPA, Fla. -- It's only five more inches, but in Joba Chamberlain's mind, he took his most significant step yet early Tuesday morning in his recovery from Tommy John surgery.

Chamberlain, who had the procedure last June 16, threw off a full 10-inch mound instead of a half mound, the first time he's done so in his rehab that continues to progress ahead of schedule.

"It's the last step in getting back," Chamberlain said after his 16-pitch session, watched by manager Joe Girardi, pitching coach Larry Rothschild and other staff, including guest instructor Andy Pettitte. "Just to know that you're on the mound and the last step for you is to start spinning stuff [curveballs]. You know you've gotten over every hurdle to this point and I'm thankful for that."

Every hurdle hasn't been entirely cleared and Tuesday's step doesn't mean the righthander is going to be a factor in what is expected to be a crowded -- and standout -- bullpen anytime soon.

General manager Brian Cashman has maintained that the goal is to have Chamberlain back by, at the earliest, mid- to late June. The time frame for pitchers returning after Tommy John surgery is generally 12-14 months.

"I think June," Cashman said earlier in spring training. "If you ask him, he's going to tell you May or April. We have to really help him with that because he's worked extremely hard. If you wanted a scale of 1-10, with 10 being the best, wanting someone to be so fully committed to doing the rehab and not cutting any corners and getting everything necessary done that you need to do, he's checked off at the highest level of that scale. But that still doesn't erase the typical time frame of this surgery, regardless of how good of a patient you are."

Part of that commitment was Chamberlain spending September through November rehabbing at Dr. James Andrews' facility in Pensacola, Fla. The pitcher has been careful not to give his own time frame for when he expects to be back and simply has expressed happiness at not having any soreness after throwing sessions.

After Tuesday's session, Chamberlain hedged his enthusiasm, saying the "big thing" is to see "how my arm reacts tomorrow."

"With the arm angle, it's different pressure on you going up on the full mound," Chamberlain said. "So it will just be how tomorrow feels and if it's been [like before], if it's going to feel just like it has."

Girardi, hopeful to have Chamberlain sometime in June join a stable of relievers that includes Rafael Soriano, Boone Logan, David Robertson and Mariano Rivera, was pleased with what he saw.

"I thought he looked good," Girardi said. "I didn't really see a huge difference from when he was on the half mound. I thought he looked free and easy just like he did before.''

Chamberlain said if, as expected, he doesn't feel any soreness, he'll throw off the full mound again Friday, then consult with trainer Steve Donohue and Andrews, to plan the next step.

"At the end of the day, it's Dr. Andrews' [program]," Chamberlain said. "I trust him fully and completely. He's become somebody that's been on my side and seen how hard I've worked and seen the results."