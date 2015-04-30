Joe Girardi was surprised to learn of Masahiro Tanaka's injury

Masahiro Tanaka was officially put on the 15-day disabled list with a right forearm strain and wrist tendinitis and Joe Girardi was still wondering what happened to the pitcher who was supposed to start Wednesday's game against the Rays.

"Is there concern? Of course there is," Girardi said. "I think any time you have to shut a pitcher down there's concern. With what happened last year . . . Like I said I can't tell you if they're related or not . . . Let's just keep our fingers crossed and hope it's not much, but we'll deal with whatever comes our way."

Girardi was puzzled because Tanaka had not reported any concerns after his last start in Detroit.

"He had no issues the day after Detroit . . . He had no treatment. I don't know if it's a result of his bullpen or what it is. It's hard to say. Does it have anything to do with Detroit? I can't tell you 100 percent no, but he didn't tell us he felt something after Detroit. We didn't know until [Tuesday]."

Betances should be OK

Dellin Betances was hobbling a bit during his one inning of relief in the eighth.

"He's got a little blister on his big [left] toe, so it's not an issue," Girardi said.

Betances agreed afterward and is not expected to miss any time when the Yankees open a weekend series tomorrow night against the Red Sox at Fenway Park.

Pineda: New ace?

With Tanaka sidelined, Michael Pineda becomes the de facto ace. He demurred.

"I feel bad for [Tanaka] because the team really needs him, hopefully he'll come back strong and help the team, you know," he said. "I'm not focusing on being the ace, my goal is to be ready every five days and help my team."