Johnson's walk-off homer in 10th propels Rays over Red Sox

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Dan Johnson stunned the Boston Red Sox again, hitting a leadoff homer in the 10th inning that gave Tampa Bay a 3-2 victory last night.

Johnson sent a 2-and-2 pitch from Scott Atchison (2-2) into the rightfield stands for his second clutch home run against the Red Sox in three years.

Johnson is best known for a game-tying shot off closer Jonathan Papelbon on Sept. 9, 2008, that keyed an important comeback win en route to Tampa Bay's only AL pennant.

"Maybe it's just coincidence that both of those have been against the Red Sox," Johnson said. "The first one, I had no idea what was going on. Deer in the headlights. This one, I've been here a while and got some at-bats under me."

"I don't care who hits it, it hurts either way," Boston manager Terry Francona said.

Victor Martinez homered for Boston, which fell 5 1/2 games behind the Rays and Yankees in the AL East and wild-card races. Clay Buchholz came up short in a bid for his 16th win, getting a no-decision after giving up two runs and four hits in 7 1/3 innings.

Buchholz's shutout streak ended at 26 innings in the seventh. Carlos Peña reached on a forceout, went to third on an errant pickoff throw by Buchholz and scored when rightfielder J.D. Drew made a running catch in foul territory near the wall on Matt Joyce's sacrifice fly.

"I had every intention of letting it drop and it was just instinct," said Drew, who had no chance of throwing out Peña at the plate. "I put the glove out right at the last second and it ended up in there." - AP