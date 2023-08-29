Yankees release veteran third baseman Josh Donaldson

The Yankees released veteran third baseman Josh Donaldson on Tuesday afternoon, the team announced.

Donaldson had been on the 60-day injured list since July 16 with a small tear in his right calf, but manager Aaron Boone said last Friday that it was possible Donaldson would be activated when eligible to come off the injured list and potentially begin a rehab assignment.

Donaldson, 37, has had a forgettable time in the Bronx since the Yankees acquired him in spring training 2022 in a deal with the Minnesota Twins that also netted Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Ben Rortvedt in exchange for Gary Sanchez and Gio Urshela.

The Yankees all but eliminated from playoff contention and are making a point of giving significant playing time to two young prospects promoted earlier this week — infielder Oswald Peraza and outfielder Everson Pereira.

Donaldson, in the final year of a four-year, $92 million deal, hit .142 with 10 homers and a .659 OPS in 34 games this season.