Yankees closing in on trade for Juan Soto of Padres, reports say

NASHVILLE — That’s one way to change the narrative.

A 2023 Yankees year that was nothing short of, to use the words of GM Brian Cashman, “a disaster” and had the fan base as angry at team hierarchy as it has been in years, appears as if it will end on a high note for all involved parties.

According to multiple reports as of late Wednesday afternoon, the Yankees, in need of a lefty-hitting outfielder going into the winter, were closing in on landing arguably the best one available in that category: Padres All-Star Juan Soto.

A wipe-the-slate-clean move if there ever was one, and there could be another coming as the Yankees have emerged as a favorite to land Japanese star righthander Yoshinobu Yamamoto (club hierarchy is scheduled to meet with the 25-year-old and his representation early next week).

Meanwhile, the 25-year-old Soto, a three-time All-Star who helped lead the Nationals to a World Series title in 2019 as a 20-year-old, has one year to go before hitting free agency.

Among the known Yankees pieces desired by San Diego, which is looking to dump salary and would do so by unloading Soto, who is likely to make $33 million in 2024, are righthanders Michael King and Drew Thorpe. King, when healthy, has thrived in recent seasons with the Yankees, first as a multiple-innings reliever and then, toward the end of this season as a starter. Thorpe, the club’s second-round pick in the 2022 draft, went a combined 14-2 with a 2.81 ERA in 23 starts between High-A Hudson Valley and Double-A Somerset.

The Padres, needing starting pitchers as well as catching help, certainly will receive more than King and Thorpe if and when the deal is completed. The Yankees were initially reluctant to include those two pitchers but, ultimately, the reality of their situation — an irate fan base on the verge of mutiny after an 82-80 playoff-less season — settled in.

There are few criticisms to be found of Soto’s offense, other than maybe the propensity to look for a walk rather than taking advantage of a good pitch to hit earlier in the count. Soto, who appeared in all 162 games last season while hitting .275 with 35 homers and a .930 OPS, worked an MLB-best 132 walks. He has also hit well at Yankee Stadium, batting .261 but with four homers and a 1.219 OPS in seven career games there.

Juan Soto's career stats Age: 25 Games: 779 Plate appearances: 3,375 Average: .284 Doubles: 148 Home runs: 160 RBI: 483 Stolen bases: 50 On-base percentage: .421 Slugging percentage: .524

Defense is another matter.

Soto, who can play both corners, is not viewed by talent evaluators as particularly adept at either position, nor is Alex Verdugo, an outfielder acquired from the Red Sox late Tuesday night. With no other outfield additions — or if Verdugo ends up getting flipped to San Diego or elsewhere this winter in another deal — that would leave Aaron Judge as the primary centerfielder for at least the first two months of the season as the Yankees wait for the return of Jasson Dominguez. Dominguez, one of the more hyped Yankees prospects in the last 20 years, had an electric debut last September before going down with a season-ending UCL tear in his elbow that required Tommy John surgery that will keep him out until at least June.

There are no worries about Judge in center, the position he prefers far more than rightfield and his primary position collegiately at Fresno State. Judge has played center at times the last few seasons and is considered by more than a few scouts as Gold Glove-caliber there.

Defensive concerns about the corners spots aside, Verdugo, also a lefty hitter, and Soto especially were brought in for their abilities at the plate and not their gloves.

“A transformational bat,” Cashman said Tuesday of Soto. “He's one of the best hitters in the game. He's impact. Period. But currently he's an impact for somebody else.”

But, it would seem, perhaps not for much longer.