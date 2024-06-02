SAN FRANCISCO — Juan Soto had mostly flown under the radar during this nine-game, three-city Yankees' trip to the West Coast.

Compared to Aaron Judge, everybody did.

That changed — dramatically — Sunday afternoon.

Soto homered twice, including crushing a go-ahead two-run blast in a four-run ninth off Giants closer Camilo Doval that helped give the Yankees a 7-5 victory in front of 39,485 at Oracle Park.

The 16th and 17th homers of the season for Soto turned what already was a very good trip into a great one as the Yankees (42-19) went 7-2.

They’re off on Monday before starting a six-game homestand Tuesday night against the Twins and Dodgers.

Doval, who brought a 2.78 ERA and nine saves into the day, came on in the ninth with the Giants (29-31) holding a 5-3 lead.

But Gleyber Torres started what would be a four-run onslaught with a leadoff single to center. After Jose Trevino beat out a potential double-play groundout, Anthony Volpe, who singled and scored in the fifth, tripled to bring in Trevino and make it 5-4. Soto followed by stepping into a 1-and-0, 98-mph fastball and knocking it out to right, making it 6-5. Judge (two hits) worked his second walk of the day and Giancarlo Stanton lasered an RBI double into the gap in right-center for a 7-5 lead.

Clay Holmes pitched a 1-2-3 ninth inning for his 17th save in 20 chances.

The ninth-inning eruption shoved a subpar outing by Nestor Cortes and a rough sixth inning by reliever Dennis Santana into the background.

Cortes, who entered the day 3-4 with a 3.30 ERA, lasted 4 1/3 innings and allowed plenty of hard contact in giving up three runs and seven hits, including two homers. The lefthander, whose previous low in innings was the four he lasted April 14 at Cleveland, struck out seven and did not walk a batter.

Santana, who came in with a 4.50 ERA but hadn't allowed a run in 14 of his 19 outings, hit a batter and allowed three hits in a two-run sixth that snapped a 3-3 tie. Heliot Ramos’ two-out, bases-loaded single made it 5-3.

Soto homered off Giants lefthander Blake Snell in the first to give the Yankees a 1-0 lead.

The Giants tied it in the second on a Jorge Soler double and a Casey Schmitt RBI single.

Ramos homered in the third to give the Giants a 2-1 lead and Schmitt struck again in the fourth, cracking his second homer of the season to make it 3-1.

Snell, a free agent signed with less than two weeks before the start of the regular season and off to a brutal beginning in San Francisco (0-3 with a 10.42 ERA), left the game with an apparent injury after delivering a ball on a 0-and-1 count to Alex Verdugo with the bases loaded. Verdugo proceeded to rip a double down the right-field line off Erik Miller that scored Soto and Volpe.

Extra bases

Aaron Boone confirmed Sunday that Gerrit Cole’s 30-day rehab clock would begin on Tuesday when he takes the mound for Double-A Somerset. Cole, who started the season on the IL with right elbow inflammation, threw 43 pitches in a simulated game Thursday in Tampa at the club’s minor league complex, and is likely to bumped to the 55-60-pitch range Tuesday. Boone said Cole will have at least two rehab starts, though the safe way to bet is the reigning AL Cy Young Award winner getting at least one more than that… Before the game Boone spent a few minutes in the visiting dugout talking with Art Schallock, the oldest living major leaguer at 100 years old. Schallock, a Bay Area native who played for the Yankees from 1951-55, received an autographed jersey from the current Yankees when he turned 100 on April 25.