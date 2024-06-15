BOSTON — Juan Soto has been overshadowed — as much as Juan Soto can truly be overshadowed — the last month or so because of Aaron Judge's historic tear.

But on Friday night, Soto went 1-for-4 with a walk, making it 10 straight games in which he reached base multiple times, tying a career high. He also had a 10-game streak last season while with the Padres.

“What him and Judgie are doing is just another level from everyone,” Aaron Boone said late Friday night. “And Juan’s ability to get on over and over again, it’s just such a good at-bat all the time.”

Soto entered Saturday night having reached base in 61 of his 69 games, slashing .319/.433/.591 with 17 homers, 12 doubles, three triples, 52 walks, 57 runs and 54 RBIs. He has reached base multiple times in 44 games, tying him with Judge for the most such games in the majors.

Soto in many ways carried the Yankees’ offense during the season’s first month while Judge struggled. He’s been by far their most consistent performer at the plate.

But he’s quietly — quietly compared to Judge — been on his own hot streak of late. Entering Saturday, Soto was slashing .359/.500/.756 with eight homers, three doubles, two triples, 22 walks, 27 runs and 20 RBIs in his previous 23 games. Soto’s .433 on-base percentage continues to lead all of baseball.

Kahnle OK

Tommy Kahnle, who missed the first 50 games of the season because of right shoulder inflammation, still hasn’t gotten things going. The righthander, who posted a 2.66 ERA in 42 appearances last season, brought a 5.14 ERA in nine outings into Saturday night.

Though Kahnle's fastball velocity has been a tick down, Boone said he is healthy.

“I think we’ve seen more velocity at times early on. The last couple hasn’t been as much and certainly the consistency of that velocity [hasn’t been there],” Boone said. “It’s something we continue to work through, and hopefully it improves a little bit. But he can still certainly pitch at this [velocity]. For him, it’s about, his last few, being a little better in the strike-throwing, a little better at commanding, and if he does that, regardless of whether he gets a big bump in velocity or not, he should still be able to go out there and be successful.”

Extra bases

Giancarlo Stanton, who went 1-for-4 with a walk in Friday night’s 8-1 victory over the Red Sox, entered Saturday slashing .308/.384/.541 with seven homers, eight doubles, a triple, 15 walks and 24 RBIs in 35 career games at Fenway Park . . . The Yankees came into Saturday an MLB-best 28-12 on the road, including 9-1 in their last 10 road contests and 15-3 in their last 18 . . . . The UConn men’s basketball team, including recently in-the-news coach Dan Hurley — who opted to remain the Huskies' coach rather than take the Lakers' job — was honored before Saturday night's game, recognized for winning back-to-back NCAA titles.