Yankees' Luis Gil won't throw a baseball for at least six weeks because of lat strain

TAMPA, Fla. — The Yankees didn’t get a worst-case diagnosis for Luis Gil.

They also didn’t come close to a best-case one.

Gil, the reigning American League Rookie of the Year, was diagnosed with what manager Aaron Boone described as a “high grade lat strain” on his right side.

Boone, speaking before Monday night’s exhibition game against the Pirates, said Gil would not throw for “at least” the next six weeks.

Boone said Marcus Stroman, as expected, will slide into Gil’s rotation spot.

“He’s still got to be examined by Doc [team physician Christopher Ahmad] and then get the other opinions on everything,” Boone said. “But it’s a real thing.”

Gil, who went 15-7 with a 3.50 ERA in 151 2⁄3 innings last season, pulled himself from a bullpen session after just a few pitches last Friday because of tightness in his shoulder area.

Boone said, “We hope,” when a reporter started a question with the premise of getting Gil “back” at some point.

“Again, they still have to examine him and make sure other opinions and [everyone] weigh in, but right now it’s looks like a six-week no-throw,” Boone said.

Gil threw a career high in innings last year after missing most of 2022 and ’23 recovering from Tommy John surgery. He was an afterthought entering spring training 2024 — and was even reassigned to minor-league camp three weeks into camp — before an electric start last March 11 against the Phillies 'A’ lineup sparked a three-start stretch that won him the fifth starter job.

“Tough moment right there to digest,” Gil said through his interpreter before Monday’s game. “And then you gotta kind of start thinking about how to move forward and go along whatever the journey may be.”

Clarke Schmidt can relate. The righthander, off to a terrific start last season — 5-3 with a 2.52 ERA through 11 starts — suffered a lat strain during a May 26 outing in San Diego and missed more than three months. His next big-league start was Sept. 7.

“It’s a big muscle, especially for throwing. It’s probably the biggest muscle you’re using when you’re throwing,” Schmidt said late Monday afternoon, reacting to the Gil diagnosis. “You can’t hide from it. If you have other injuries or things going on, sometimes you can make compromises and figure out ways to keep throwing with it. But this, you feel it every time you’re throwing. Everything you do, you feel it.”

Schmidt said rehabbing the injury took time.

“I think anytime you’re dealing with stuff that’s kind of up in your shoulder, if you don’t take care of it, it potentially comes back or maybe surgery [is] an option,” Schmidt said. “So you have to be very meticulous and very dialed in on your routine to prevent anything major happening.”

With David Lennon