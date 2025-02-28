Yankees' Luis Gil to undergo MRI after experiencing shoulder discomfort

TAMPA, Fla. — The Yankees situation with Marcus Stroman seems to have worked itself out, even before the calendar turned to March.

Before Friday night’s spring training game against the Blue Jays, Aaron Boone disclosed that reigning American League Rookie of the Year Luis Gil cut his bullpen session short after a handful of pitches after feeling “tight” in his upper arm/shoulder area.

Boone said Gil, who went 15-7 with a 3.50 ERA in 151 2/3 innings last season, would be sent for an MRI on Saturday.

“[He] wasn’t able to really let it go,” Boone said. “When a pitcher stops his bullpen, that’s concerning. But I also don’t want to get too far ahead. We’ll see what we have [with the MRI results], but any time a pitcher pulls themselves from a bullpen a couple of pitches in, that’s concerning.”

Boone did not have a timeframe for how long Gil could be out, but said, “[It] feels like something that’s going to cost us some time.”

With Gil, 26, highly likely to start the season on the injured list, that means Marcus Stroman will slide into the rotation.

Stroman, of course, entered the spring as the odd man out, as Gerrit Cole, slated to make his spring debut Friday night, Max Fried, Carlos Rodon, Gil and Clarke Schmidt were ahead of him.

Stroman, who skipped the first two days of workouts with his fellow pitchers and catchers, was back in camp on Feb. 14 and made it clear on how he would be preparing for the season.

“I’m a starter,” Stroman said repeatedly, something he has been throughout the entirety of his 10 years in the majors.

His “I won’t pitch in the bullpen” comment made some waves — though not in the clubhouse it should be pointed out. But that remark seems to have been prophetic.

“You know you’re going to face some attrition somewhere,” Boone said Friday. “Hopefully, it’s not something too serious.”