Luis Severino's return a win for Yankees if not his record

CINCINNATI – Luis Severino just missed picking up a win in his 2023 debut, pulled after 4 2/3 innings to fall an out short of the five innings required to get one.

But the righthander, with a fastball that touched 99 and his stuff sharp overall in the 4-1 victory over the Reds Sunday, could not have had a much better first start of the season after starting the year on the IL with a right lat strain.

“I feel pretty good,” said Severino, who walked the first batter he faced, Jonathan India, on four pitches, but did not walk another batter in the outing. “Feel like I was attacking the zone, after the first walk, of course, but everything else was really good.”

Severino, who threw 58 pitches last Tuesday in a rehab start with Double-A Somerset, allowed one run and four hits in the 75-pitch outing. He struck out five.

“Listen, man, he’s electric,” Harrison Bader said of Severino. “I couldn’t be more happy he’s back. He had a great outing and I’m excited for everything for him moving forward.”

Severino’s abilities on the mound have rarely been questioned in his time with the Yankees. Instead, the questions have always been about health. Since signing a four-year, $40-million extension in spring training 2019, Severino, now 29 years old, has appeared in 27 games (23 starts), including Sunday’s.

His presence could be a needed lift for a rotation that has had its share of ups and downs – mostly downs – this season, the Yankees’ current winning ways occurring more despite the group rather than because of it (the bullpen, for example, continues to be lights-out, with Albert Abreu, Jimmy Cordero, Wandy Peralta and Clay Holmes combining to throw 4 1/3 scoreless innings.

As for not getting the win Sunday, Severino, who struck out the first two batters of the fifth before allowing a single to Luke Maile, smiled.

“Yeah, I was disappointed,” Severino said. “But we got the win, and that’s the more important thing.”