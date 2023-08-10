Yankees' plan to avoid pitching Severino in first inning backfires in loss to White Sox

CHICAGO — Maybe next time — if there is a next time — the Yankees will have Luis Severino “start” his next outing in the third inning.

Attempting to fix the badly struggling righthander with some mental sleight of hand, the organization chose to use an opener Wednesday night against the White Sox before inserting Severino, who brought a 13.85 first-inning ERA into the game, in the second inning.

But missing from the calculus by the Yankees’ numbers gurus was the fact his ERA in the other innings wasn’t all that great, either — 4.15 in the second, 8.53 in the third, 4.76 in the fourth, 7.36 in the fifth and 7.36 in the sixth.

It took all of 14 pitches for the move, one a rival scout called “a cheap parlor trick,” to backfire.

After Ian Hamilton struck out one and walked one in a 10-pitch first, Severino allowed three runs in the second and four overall, helping send the Yankees to a 9-2 loss to the White Sox in front of 23,377 at Guaranteed Rate Field.

“He said it’s definitely not what he wants, he wants to start,” Aaron Boone said of his discussion with Severino the previous night regarding the decision. “That’s the competitor in him … but also feel like we have to get him on track, too, and hopefully this is the something that can be the start of that.”

It decidedly was not on a night the Yankees (59-56), whose offense was held in check by Mike Clevinger over six innings as they dropped the series to the horrid White Sox (47-69), fell 5 ½ games behind the Blue Jays for the American League’s third wild-card slot.

Severino fell to 2-7 this season with an 8.06 ERA.

Jake Bauers led off the game against Clevinger with a single and Aaron Judge, who homered the night before, lined a single to center. Bauers never hesitated in heading for third and centerfielder Luis Robert Jr., who would later leave the game with a hand injury, threw him out on a bang-bang play at the bag. Gleyber Torres grounded into a 6-4-3 double play to end the seven-pitch inning.

Clevinger (5-5, 3.55) allowed one run, three hits and three walks with six strikeouts.

Severino trotted in from the bullpen for the second and delivered a first-pitch, 96-mph fastball for a ball to Yoan Moncada. Severino fell behind 2-and-0 before Moncada doubled off the base of the wall in right on a 2-and-1, 97-mph fastball. Andrew Vaughn grounded one back up the middle that Torres, ranging to the right of the second base bag, made a nice play on for the first out. Moncada took third and came in when Grandal lined a first-pitch slider opposite field single to left to make it 1-0. Oscar Colas, who came in hitting .220 with two homers, improved on the latter total, driving a 2-and-2 slider 430 feet to right-center for a 3-0 lead.

The White Sox enjoyed more hard contact in the third, scoring a run on Moncada’s RBI double that made it 4-0.

Judge led off the fourth with his fifth walk of the series and took third on Torres’ single. With Giancarlo Stanton up, a wild pitch moved Torres to second. Stanton’s groundout to short brought in Judge to make it 4-1.

Righty Keynan Middleton, the Yankees primary trade deadline acquisition from the White Sox, replaced Severino after he walked Grandal to start the fourth and pitched a scoreless inning. But Middleton allowed a leadoff single to Trayce Thompson in the fifth and the outfielder stole second. Jimenez grounded one to Torres, who booted it for an error and Thompson scored to make it 5-1.

Righthander Jimmy Lambert replaced Clevinger in the seventh and gave up Stanton’s 18th homer that made it 5-2, then allowed two singles and a walk to load the bases. Lefty Aaron Bummer relieved and struck out Cabrera before getting Kyle Higashioka to hit into a 6-4-3 double play.

Albert Abreu loaded the bases in the eighth with none out and Nick Ramirez allowed a bases-clearing double to Elvis Andrus and an RBI single to Tim Anderson that made it 9-2.