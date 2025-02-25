Yankees' Marcus Stroman says he doesn't view his spring as being in a 'competition' for a starting job

TAMPA, Fla. – When Marcus Stroman took the field in uniform for the first time this spring – two days after the rest of Yankees pitchers and catchers did – the righthander created headlines by stating the obvious.

“I’m a starter,” said Stroman, who has been exactly that throughout what has been an overall highly successful 10-year career in the majors.

That was in reference to currently being the sixth man in what is expected to be a five-man rotation – the Yankees have said they do not plan to employ a six-man rotation – and any potential bullpen role that might present itself.

Stroman has been known for many things in his career. Among the more positive ones are a darting sinker, his preparedness/physical conditioning and off-the-charts confidence.

And so it came as no surprise, or shouldn’t have, when Stroman, after an electric two-inning live batting practice session Tuesday at Steinbrenner Field, said he doesn’t view his spring as being in a “competition” for a starting job.

“Competing? I don’t think I’m competing at all,” Stroman said. “I’m trying to throw 200 innings, so this is a building point. You have to do everything in your ability to get your body ready during this period. These games and these numbers don’t matter. I’m going to be someone who goes out there and hopefully can give you 30-plus starts.”

And, technically, Stroman isn’t in a competition. The reality is, if Gerrit Cole, Max Fried, Carlos Rodon, Clarke Schmidt and reigning AL Rookie of the Year Luis Gil all make it through the spring healthy, they comprise the starting rotation to start the season.

But starting pitchers across the sport routinely go down during spring training – just looking at the Yankees alone, it was Gerrit Cole last season and the season before that it was Rodon and Nestor Cortes – meaning Stroman, who is owed $18 million this season and whom the Yankees have tried to trade since signing Fried in the offseason, would slide into the rotation should an injury occur (or if he isn’t dealt before the end of camp).

It is why the 33-year-old Stroman, entering his second season with the Yankees, is treating this spring like he’s treated all the others in his career, one in which he’s gone 87-85 with a 3.72 ERA. He’s been durable in the process, reaching 30 starts four times and at least 25 starts seven times. Why some seem to expect the two-time All-Star to cop to being anything other than a starter this spring is somewhat of a mystery.

“I feel pretty sharp,” Stroman said. “It’s still early, but I feel pretty sharp. At this time (of the spring) I feel it’s usually not as sharp, but I feel good. I feel like I had a good offseason with my body. I’m someone who, like I’ve said, I love being in the weight room. My body feels good, my mind feels good. If my mind feels good, I’m usually pretty good out there.”

Jasson Dominguez, among the hitters facing Stroman (and striking out against him), certainly would agree.

“He was pretty sharp,” Dominguez said with a smile. “He was really, really good. A lot of movement.”

Austin Wells, who took some swings against Fried during his live BP Tuesday, caught Stroman for the first time this spring.

“He looked great. He looked awesome,” Wells said. “You saw it today against our guys, he had no problem. He looked like he was right where he needed to be in his second live (BP). He’s always prepared and ready to go and I think that’s what makes him so good and why he’s been in the game for so long.”

Effross hurt again

Righthander Scott Effross, acquired at the 2022 trade deadline but limited to just 16 games because of the Tommy John surgery he underwent late that year and then back surgery he underwent toward the end of that rehab, left Tuesday’s outing against the Twins after just one pitch when he suffered a hamstring injury.

“Hopefully it’s not something that holds him down too long, he’s done a lot of good work to get to this point,” Boone said after the Yankees’ 5-4 loss to the Twins.

Effross entered the spring healthy and was expected to be a part of the bullpen leaving camp.

Nothing new on Stanton

Before Tuesday’s game, Boone said he had no additional information on DH Giancarlo Stanton, who left the team and headed to New York Monday for what the manager called “personal” reasons. “Nothing more to say right now," Boone said.

Stanton remains likely to start the season on the IL with inflammation in both elbows, a condition he battled much of last season.

With David Lennon