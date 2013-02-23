Mariano Rivera in command during first live batting practice

. I always know it will be there. Even if it's not, I always believe it will be there."

Extra basesPosada, invited to camp by owner Hal Steinbrenner, said he would "like to help out with the young catchers" and that he and the Yankees are "talking about" some kind of part-time coaching position. As for playing again? "I'm happy where I'm at," said Posada, 41. "I know I can't play the game now." . . . CC Sabathia threw 40 pitches in his third bullpen session and said he'll throw his first live BP on Monday. "Felt good, no problems," Sabathia said . . . Pettitte came away pleased from his 24-pitch live BP. "Made it through," he said while watching Rivera throw . . . Phil Hughes said two days of taking anti-inflammatories has his upper back feeling "significantly" better than Monday, when he suffered two bulging discs while covering first base. Hughes will be sidelined for at least the next 10 days . . . David Phelps will start Saturday's exhibition opener against the Braves at Disney.