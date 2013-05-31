Mark Teixeira, Kevin Youkilis to rejoin Yankees on Friday

TRENTON, N.J. -- The punchless Yankees offense will get a much-needed boost Friday. Mark Teixeira and Kevin Youkilis completed a two-game rehab stint with Double-A Trenton Thursday night and will join the Yankees in time for their weekend series against the Red Sox.

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman confirmed in an email Thursday night that the players will be in New York today and will be activated.

"I never want to miss a game,'' Teixeira said. "Kevin and I have both been guys that have grinded out our whole careers, played hurt our whole careers. There are certain things you can't play through. Our injuries you can't play through, so it's been tough."

For the second straight game, Teixeira and Youkilis produced identical results at the plate. Each went 1-for-3 with a single in Thursday night's game against Erie. Both went 0-for-2 with a walk Wednesday night. Most important, Teixeira (wrist) and Youkilis (back) emerged from the rehab assignment healthy.

"The results were pretty good, but it's more just about the process and feeling good," Teixeira said. "Making sure you can swing and play the field and run the bases and have no issues. Physically, I feel great."

Bumped up to the third spot to maximize his plate appearances, Teixeira flied out to right-center, lined a single to right and grounded into a double play. He fielded two routine ground balls in seven innings at first base. Batting second, Youkilis popped to second base, popped to the catcher at the backstop and had an RBI single to leftfield. He didn't have a ball hit his way in seven innings at third base.

"Rehab assignments are tough," Youkilis said. "You just want to get out there, you want to play, you want to feel healthy. It's a different adrenaline level once you go back to the major leagues and play. It will be good to get back up and get back to our normal routines.''

The return of Teixeira and Youkilis couldn't come at a better time. The Yankees have scored 10 runs in their current five-game losing streak."I have tons of confidence in our guys,'' Teixeira said. "We're going to turn it around. Every team has ups and downs, and right now is just a little bit of a down period.''