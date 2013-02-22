Mark Teixeira, Robinson Cano, Eduardo Nuñez get extra work before WBC

TAMPA, Fla. -- The travel roster for Saturday's exhibition opener is starting to take shape.

Joe Girardi already had said David Phelps, a candidate for the fifth starter's job, will start the game against the Braves at Disney. On Thursday, Girardi said Mark Teixeira, Robinson Cano and Eduardo Nuñez will be among the position players making the trip.

With Teixeira (United States) and Cano (Dominican Republic) heading off to play in the World Baseball Classic in less than two weeks -- a total of seven in the organization are playing -- Girardi said he wants to get them as much work as possible.

Girardi said that as of now, Teixeira will play in five of the first eight exhibition games and Cano will play in six of the first eight.

sidelined since Monday with a sore back, played long toss and should throw a bullpen session Friday. "He's doing better," Girardi said.