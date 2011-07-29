Martin doesn't think Kuroda would OK deal

Russell Martin, who caught Hiroki Kuroda for three seasons with the Dodgers, said Friday night that he doesn't think the righthander will waive his no-trade clause to go to the Yankees or anyone else before Sunday's non-waivers trade deadline.

"I think he would say no," the Yankees' catcher said. "I think he just wants to stay. He likes the West Coast. It's closer to his home. I've heard him say this before."

Martin said he has not reached out to Kuroda but would if the Yankees asked him to do so.

"The fact that I've caught him before, would that change his mind? I don't know," Martin said. "Maybe. But I know that he has a comfort in L.A. and his family is there. It just depends where winning is a priority in his life. He's definitely a good pitcher."

Kuroda, 36, is 6-13 with a 3.11 ERA. He will be a free agent after the season after signing a one-year, $12-million contract with the Dodgers.

"He's a competitor," Martin said. "He's a guy that's got a pretty good arm. He throws all the way up to 94. He's got good movement with his fastball. He's got a slider that righthanded hitters have a hard time picking up. He's got a good split, as well. He's a veteran guy. He knows how to pitch."