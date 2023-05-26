Padres' Matt Carpenter will never forget time with Yankees

Matt Carpenter returned to Yankee Stadium on Friday night as a yellow- and brown-clad member of the San Diego Padres.

The Yankees signed the veteran infielder off the scrap heap last May. Carpenter went on to dazzling heights of home run hitting before a broken foot derailed his season.

Carpenter loved being a Yankee. The Yankees loved having him.

So why didn’t the Yankees re-sign Carpenter as a free agent in the offseason?

On Dec. 20 — the same day the Yankees officially re-signed Aaron Judge to a nine-year, $360-million contract — Carpenter agreed to a two-year deal with San Diego that guarantees the 37-year-old $12 million and could be worth as much as $21 million.

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman, in a text message exchange with Newsday on Friday, heaped praise on Carpenter, writing: “He was a pleasure to have and was very well-respected . . . [We were] lucky to have [Carpenter].”

So why didn’t they keep him?

“We got him on a bargain last year,” Cashman texted, “and after that year he had his free agency value put him outside of our price range for the role.”

“That year he had” was a doozy: In 47 games with the Yankees, Carpenter hit .305 with 15 home runs and a 1.138 OPS.

Did he want to come back?

“It was certainly something that I would have, for sure, entertained,” Carpenter said on Friday outside the Padres dugout. “There were some teams involved and we were in discussions, but it just never really progressed [with the Yankees] . . . I don't have any regrets and I'm sure they don't, either. That was just the way it worked out. But that doesn't take away from the time that I had here last year and the enjoyment I had being here and the relationship I have with everybody in this organization.”

Last year, Carpenter joined the Yankees at Tampa Bay on May 26 on a pro-rated $1 million contract and was immediately inserted into the lineup as the designated hitter. He went 0-for-2, but helped the Yankees to a win over the Rays with a walk, a hit by pitch and two runs scored.

The next day, Carpenter hit the first of his 15 home runs in a span of 39 games. It was a revival for the ages for the former three-time NL All-Star with St. Louis, who the Yankees signed after he was released from Texas’ Triple-A club.

But Carpenter suffered a broken left foot when he fouled a ball of it in Seattle on Aug. 8. Carpenter missed the rest of the regular season and was a shell of his power-hitting self when he rushed back for the playoffs. Carpenter went 1-for-12 with nine strikeouts in the postseason.

Carpenter said the foot wasn’t fully healed “until basically the day I signed.”

This season, Carpenter was batting .188 with four home runs and a .693 OPS going into Friday's series opener.

With the Yankees last season, he started 14 games in the outfield, but with the Padres he has only been a DH and first baseman.

This year, the Yankees have not found a regular leftfielder and have used multiple players at DH with Giancarlo Stanton on the injured list. They did not see Carpenter as a viable everyday outfield option and only used him there last year when injuries made them desperate.

Even with the foot injury, Carpenter said of his time in pinstripes: “Just a special year, all in all. One, just to get the opportunity to come here and put on this uniform and play for this franchise and this city. I mean, it's something I'll never forget. My kids, my family, we still talk about it, what a great ride it was. I’m super thankful and so grateful I got that chance.”