Michael Pineda will make his next start Thursday against the Tigers

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Michael Pineda isn’t going anywhere.

Joe Girardi reiterated Sunday morning what he said early Saturday night after Pineda’s most recent train wreck of an outing. “We’re going to stay on schedule,” Girardi said. “We have not made any changes.”

That means Pineda will take his turn Thursday in Detroit when the Yankees play a makeup game against the Tigers.

“We still believe in Michael,” Girardi said. “It’s some minor adjustments that Michael needs to make. Yesterday he was not able to get the ball to the first-base side. That’s something you have to be able to do against righthanded-hitting lineups. He’s going to see a righthanded-hitting lineup [Thursday] and we have to straighten some things out before we get there.”

Pineda fell to 2-6 with a 6.92 ERA, the highest among major-league qualifiers, after allowing six runs and nine hits in 3 2⁄3 innings in Saturday’s 9-5 loss to the Rays.

Girardi said sending Pineda, who has an option remaining, to the minors hasn’t been discussed. The replacement options there aren’t all that palatable anyway.

“Like I said, we have not talked about making any changes,” Girardi said. “Those are things you might think about if you had someone that was an ace and young and dealing. But Michael’s young. Michael needs to get this done for us.”

Pineda has described himself as “frustrated,” and Girardi said he wouldn’t be surprised if his confidence has taken a hit.

“When anyone in anything in life struggles for a long time, there’s some doubt that creeps in,” he said. “It’s normal, human nature. But as I tell people, you’ve usually been through something in your life that’s worse and you’ve gotten to the other side . . . He’s going to get to the other side of this, but we’ve got to help him.”

Pineda has had big-league success — even at times this year with a mid-90s fastball and occasional wipeout slider — making it easier for Girardi to believe he will come out of this skid.

“If we had never seen Michael have success, it would be a lot tougher,” Girardi said. “But we’ve seen Michael have success, we’ve seen Michael be really good. So to me it’s in there, we just have to get it out . . . Sometimes it’s not easy to work it out here [in the big leagues], but Michael’s going to have to work it out.”