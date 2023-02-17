What hamstring injury? Yankees' Nestor Cortes said 'everything felt good' after bullpen session

TAMPA, Fla. — It might be the fastest healing Grade 2 hamstring strain in history.

Nestor Cortes, who pulled out of the World Baseball Classic Monday with what he called a “low Grade 2” right hamstring strain, was back on the mound Friday throwing a bullpen.

In addition to throwing, Cortes ran afterward at what manager Aaron Boone estimated was “75-80%.”

“Everything felt good, better than I expected actually,” Cortes said. “I’m not running yet at 95-100%…trying not to reaggravate it. We’re going slow on that part, but as far as throwing, I haven’t shut down or anything.”

Cortes, who was slated to pitch for Team USA in the WBC, told reporters Monday that he anticipated being down at least “a couple of weeks.”

Boone said he was “encouraged” watching Cortes’ 22-pitch bullpen session.

“Nestor was really sharp,” Boone said. “His stuff was really good. His command and sharpness in his bullpen was really good. No issues for him as far as getting over that front leg or anything like that. He continues to move in a good direction.”

The Yankees, who like most teams if given truth serum, would acknowledge that they prefer their players, pitchers especially, not participate in the WBC.

Just two weeks ago, the club did not give Luis Severino permission to pitch for the Dominican Republic because of his extensive injury history the last three seasons.

Cortes is coming off a 2022 season in which he went 12-4 with a 2.44 ERA and threw a career-high 158 1/3 innings. He said among his goals for 2023 is to surpass that total.

“They know that’s on my mind,” Cortes said.

Wells down

Catcher Austin Wells, among the Yankees’ top position prospects in camp, will be sidelined for an indefinite period with what Boone called “a rib issue that came up a few days ago.” Friday marked two straight days with no baseball activities for the 23-year-old, who was selected 28th overall in the 2020 draft.