Nova looking forward to second start

CHICAGO - Ivan Nova said he was more excited than nervous in his first major-league start last Monday and that he hopes to improve on that outing this afternoon.

"I'm looking forward to it," the 23-year-old righthander said. "Tomorrow I'm going to try to get ahead in every count and throw my breaking ball for strikes."

The Yankees couldn't have asked for more than Nova gave them against the Blue Jays when he allowed two runs (on Jose Bautista's homer) and six hits in 51/3 innings. He wasn't happy with his curveball command, something he said "tomorrow for sure is going to be better."

Nova, who was 12-3 with a 2.86 ERA with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, said his approach against the White Sox will be the same as it was against the Blue Jays. "You have to go out and pitch like you're in Triple-A," he said.

Joe Girardi lauded Nova's composure but still felt the need to address the young pitcher regarding a published report Friday that said MLB is investigating Nova and Wilkin De La Rosa for allegedly injecting each other with B-12 shots last season when they were with Double-A Trenton. B-12 is not on MLB's banned substance list, but players giving each other injections isn't allowed.

"We've talked to him about it," Girardi said. "We're unaware of any investigation, but we talked to him yesterday just to say, you might be asked about it. But I feel that his head will be in the right spot."

No further word on A.J.

On Friday night, Girardi left open the possibility that A.J. Burnett could be skipped from his next turn. He didn't offer any more or less before last night's game. "I said I'd evaluate after Sunday," he said. "I'll stick to that.

"Right now, the rotation is what it is," Girardi said, meaning that Dustin Moseley will take his scheduled turn Monday night.

Extra bases

Andy Pettitte said he felt good Saturday after throwing Friday and will throw another bullpen session today, likely at the same less-than-full intensity . . . Alex Rodriguez could hit in the cage and maybe hit on the field tomorrow, Girardi said, which would be a first since he was put on the DL with a strained calf . . . Girardi said Lance Berkman (ankle) will run Sunday. If that goes well, he could make a minor-league rehab appearance as soon as Monday . . . Alfredo Aceves allowed two earned runs, two hits and two walks in 1 2/3 innings for Scranton Friday and "wasn't sharp," according to the reports Girardi received.